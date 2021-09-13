FRANKLIN — Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio took care of business in protecting the net of the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team while his punting resulted in the lone Bombardier goal of the Hockomock League match in a 1-0 victory at Franklin High Monday.
“We worked our butts off, we won a lot of balls,” Attleboro High coach Peter Pereira said of the Bombardiers’ first victory of the season.
The Panthers were limited to three shots with Rocchio protecting the goal line. It was also his booming punts out of the back line that held Franklin at bay, while setting up senior Connor Adema for the lone goal of the match, during the first half.
Lucas Marques, Toby Smith and Jake Stromfors were staunch on the defensive back line for Attleboro while Esvin Morales never stopped running at midfield.
“It was a good effort, we dug in for the final 20 minutes,” Pereira said.
Attleboro hosts North Attleboro Wednesday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Mansfield 2, Milford 0
MILFORD — Junior Grady Sullivan scored a goal and set up Matt Hyland for the match-winning goal in the 48th minute as the Hornets won their second match of the Hockomock League season in beating the Scarlet Hawks.
Jack Lasbury-Casey totaled seven saves in goal for the Hornets (2-0), his second clean sheet of the season and the fifth of his career.
Hyland uncorked a 38-yard blast eight minutes into the second half, while Sullivan gave the Hornets a two-goal edge in the 57th minute with Liam Anastasia assisting. The Hornets next host Foxboro Wednesday.
Taunton 2, King Philip 1
TAUNTON — Junior Oliver Blackburn scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match for the Warriors in the 65th minute. KP surrendered a pair of first half goals to the Tigers. Matt Crago assisted on Blackburn’s goal. The Warriors (0-2) next meet Stoughton Wednesday.
Sharon 3, North Attleboro 0
SHARON — The Rocketeers dominated the first half of the Hockomock League match, but surrendered three goals over the final 20 minutes on defensive miscues. The Big Red generated 17 shots and 10 corner kicks, but were unable to dent the Eagle net. North (0-2) next visits Attleboro High for a 3:30 p.m. match Wednesday.
Foxboro 6, Stoughton 2
FOXBORO — Senior Matt Angelini collected three goals and John Hollis added three assists as Foxboro rolled over Stoughton to win the Davenport Division match.
Jorge Sanchez helped Foxboro overcome an early deficit with goals at 16:32 and at 20:28, the Warriors scoring three goals in each half. Jacob Tessier added two assists. Foxboro (2-1) travels to Mansfield Wednesday.
