STOUGHTON — Junior Aidan Steele scored twice, while senior goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey posted his fifth shutout as the unbeaten Mansfield High boys’ soccer team routed Stoughton High 6-0 Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Steele scored the third (at 37) and fifth (at 54) goals of the match for Mansfield (4-0-1), which tallied three goals during each half.
“The defense has played phenomenal,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan of the work in front of Lasbury-Casey with sophomores Ty Duffin and Derek McGrath influencing the outcome of the match.
Lasbury-Casey made five saves for the shutout while senior midfielder Anthony Klimas scored his first career goal for the Hornets’ sixth of the match off of a throw-in in the 60th minute.
Dan Rowe opened the scoring in the 26th minute on a corner kick, with the ball glancing off of a Stoughton defender. Liam Anastasia made it 2-0 on a through ball played in by Connor Palinski.
In the second half, Matt Hyland scored the fourth Hornet goal in the 45th minute with Anastasia assisting.
The Hornets have a home match Friday with Franklin.
Attleboro 1, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Senior Cashel Stuger scored the lone goal of the match on a header off of a Billy Badger cross as the Bombardiers took the Hockomock League win.
Attleboro (3-2) had a dozen shots at Foxboro goalie Derek Axon, but went scoreless through the second half as the Warrior defense was composed.
Stuger scored the Bombardier goal off of a corner kick in the 30th minute.
“Foxboro is a very good team, they can bang the ball around,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said of the Bombardiers being able to break down chances before reaching the penalty box.
The Russo brothers, Chris and Tom, were solid defensively.
Foxboro travels to Sharon Friday, while Attleboro visits Taunton.
North Attleboro 1, Franklin 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers scored their second goal of the week and took a point in the Hockomock League match.
Patrick McDermott gave the Rocketeers the lead in the 12th minute off of a Givany Carney cross, a sequence that was set up by Connor Ward.
North Attleboro goalkeeper David Floyd totaled four saves, including two point-blank stops, to preserve the point.
The Rocketeer back line, buoyed by Brody Rosenberg, proved equal to the defensive assignment. The Panthers tied the match in the 42nd minute
The Rocketeers have a home match Friday with Canton.
King Philip 3, Sharon 2
SHARON — Senior Stephen Griffin scored twice and junior Oliver Blackburn delivered the winning goal, breaking a 2-2 tie for the Hockomock League win.
Blackburn finished off a ball played into the penalty box area by wingback Josh Canning in the 62nd minute for the Warriors’ second go-ahead goal.
King Philip (2-4) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit as Griffin scored in the 50th minute on a breakaway to tie the game and then finished off a cross from sophomore Tom Lomuscio in the 53rd minute to put the Warriors in front.
Connor O’Reilly totaled seven saves in goal for King Philip.
The Warriors host Milford Friday.
