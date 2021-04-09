MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High football team has weapons aplenty on offense, but it has been the Hornets’ defense that continues to raise eyebrows throughout the Hockomock League.
The Hornets, who have allowed only two touchdowns through five games, recorded their third straight shutout in a 26-0 victory over Attleboro High Friday in a Hockomock League game.
Unbeaten Mansfield notched its fifth victory of the season, taking a 20-halftime lead and stalling the Bombardiers (0-5) on three visits beyond the midfield stripe.
The Bombardiers, with sophomore QB Aiden Hochwarter in his varsity debut, drove inside the Mansfield 30-yard line three times, but were denied.
Hornet senior tailback Cincere Gill amassed 122 rushing yards, scoring on a 15-yard run in the first quarter, a 3-yard run in the second quarter and on a 45-yard run in the third quarter.
“We played really tough, we were physical, we played our best game of the year,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said.
“We moved the ball, but Mansfield has so many good players all over the field, not just Gill. They’re dynamic.”
Anthony Comer intercepted a Bombardier pass, while the pressure generated by T.J. Guy and Mark DeGirolamo on the defensive line and the linebacking cast of the Holmes brothers, Nico and and Zander, and Rocco Scarpellini kept the Bombardiers in check.
Nico Holmes added 3-yard TD run in the second quarter, while James Gilleran was successful on a pair of conversion kicks.
The Bombardiers have an April 17 game at Tozier-Cassidy Field against Canton. The Hornets travel to Taunton Friday.
King Philip 36, Canton 7
CANTON — Crawford Cantave scored three touchdowns and Dan Clancy hauled in a pair of TD passes as the Warriors broke a two-game scoreless streak in routing Canton in the Hockomock League game.
King Philip (3-2) owned a 22-0 halftime lead, allowing the Bulldogs only a third-quarter TD.
Cantave scored on runs of 22 (at 5:32 of the first quarter), eight (at 2:17 of the second quarter) and 20 yards (at 5:05 of the third quarter).
Clancy combined with Tom McLeish on a 10-yard pass at 10:48 of the second quarter and on an 8-yard pass from Charlie Grant at 10:25 of the fourth quarter. Clancy also took in a 2-yard conversion pass while Matt Kelly drilled four conversion kicks.
The Warriors scored on their second series of the game to take the lead. and made it 15-0 in the first minute of the second quarter on the first of Clancy’s two TD receptions.
The Warriors are off until an April 23 Hockomock League game against Franklin at Macktaz Field.
