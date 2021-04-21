MANSFIELD — There may not be an MIAA Super Bowl in the offing for the defending MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl champion Mansfield High football team, but there will be a Super Bowl atmosphere Friday at Alumni Field where the unbeaten, Kelley-Rex Division champion Hornets take on unbeaten Marshfield High.
The non-league game between the two perennial powers in Eastern Massachusetts came about as a result of Foxboro High being placed in COVID-19 protocol for a second consecutive weekend. The result was that the Warriors had their second game canceled, scratching Saturday’s date with Mansfield in the renewal of their Thanksgiving Day rivalry.
The Hornets and Warriors will not meet for the first time since 1938.
“We just got lucky with Marshfield being open,” Mansfield athletic director and football coach Mike Redding said of searching for an alternative opponent. “The fact that they’re undefeated makes for a great matchup to end the year.
“We certainly feel for the Foxboro High players and coach Jack Martinelli,” Redding added. “We missed week No. 2 (against Taunton) and it was tough. To miss your last two games, it’s just heart-breaking for those guys, especially the seniors.”
The Hornets are among the best teams in the state, regardless of division or league affiliation. The Hornets have outscored their foes 49-7 in the first quarter and 82-7 in the second quarter while not allowing a second-half touchdown.
The Rams (3-0) may provide Mansfield with its toughest test. The Rams beat Silver Lake by 17, Whitman-Hanson by 29 and Hingham by 30.
But the Rams have not faced a foe with the explosiveness of the Hornets.
Cincere Gill (576 rushing yards, 11 per carry), Anthony Comer (260 rushing yards, 11 per carry) and Nico Holmes (146 rushing yards, 6.0 per carry) wear down defenses.
Senior quarterback newcomer Matt Boen has completed 55 percent of his passes (18) for 354 yards with tight end Everett Knowlton (eight for 126 yards) and Gill (five of 126 yards) being the primary targets.
Redding likens Marshfield to Kelley-Rex Division rival Milford.
“Marshfield most closely resembles Milford with a great collection of skill guys,” Redding said. “They are good up front, there will be some really good linemen up front battling it out.
“With their no-huddle, hurry-up offense, it should be entertaining with a lot of speed and skill on the field. It should have a playoff feel to it and we get to turn the lights on more time for our seniors.”
Franklin at King Philip
It won’t be the same Friday night (7 p.m. kickoff) at Macktaz Field without the extended family and friends, the student body, the bands and alumni convening for a Thanksgiving Day renewal.
According to King Philip coach Brian Lee, though, the significance of being able to play seven games and for the seniors to be able to compete against a Thanksgiving Day rival is to be cherished.
“It doesn’t feel like Thanksgiving, the big part of Thanksgiving are all the traditions,” Lee said of the pre-game buzz through the school and community. “You have the big crowd and all, but it’s also Franklin, who is very good. The kids are excited.”
The Warriors have won three games. allowing just an average of 129 rushing yards per game, 87 passing yards and merely 12.7 points per game.
The Warriors are doing enough on the defensive side of the ball to place themselves in a position to win, with five fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Mike Malatesta (32 tackles, six for losses), Nick Viscusi (23 tackles, five for losses, five passes defended), Dan Clancy (three sacks for 23 lost yards) and Crawford Cantave (seven passes defended) have made their mark.
The issue for Lee and the Warriors has been on offense — just not enough push nor points.
“They’re starting to click a little bit, they’re getting there,” Lee said. “Each week they’re improving. Some of those juniors, it was their first time playing. Now they have some experience.”
Cantave (467 yards, 4.5 per carry) and Malatesta (165 yards, 6.9 per carry) have provided the bulk of the ground game. Jonathan Joseph has 252 multi-purpose yards and Mike Zagrody has caught nine passes for 83 yards.
“It’s the speed of the game for the juniors, the underclassmen,” Lee said. “That’s the hardest thing to replicate. It’s what the seniors have and we’re trying to give them a chance to complete and make it as much fun for them as possible.
“It’s looking like we’re going to get all seven of our games in,and though it didn’t look pretty and we didn’t play as well as we wanted, we still got a chance to compete seven times, which I never thought would happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.