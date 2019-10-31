MANSFIELD — Since appearing in the 2013 MIAA Super Bowl, either Marshfield or King Philip has derailed the postseason plans for coach Mike Redding and his Mansfield High football Hornets.
“They’re the only two teams that have knocked us out (of the MIAA Division 2 playoffs) since then, so, hopefully this year we’ll get the chance to knock both of them out,” Redding said as his No. 2 seed and once-beaten Hornets prepare to host Marshfield in a 6:30 p.m. game Friday.
“Whoever the team was that knocked us out, KP or Marshfield, has gotten to the Super Bowl,” said Redding, whose first focus is on the Rams. “We’re familiar with them too — we played them four years in a row (in the playoffs), we didn’t play them last year,” added the Hornet coach.
Mansfield beat Boston College High 31-10 in its season opener, while Marshfield lost to BCH 34-13 in its third game.
“They’re not very big, but they have a lot of skills, a bunch of receivers and running backs that are all fast,” Redding said. “They used to have those 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebackers, but now they’re more of a skill and speed team than size.”
What worries Redding is that Marshfield does not have any two-way players, the Rams are rested as a unit when they take the field. Mansfield has a handful of two-way players, the running back-linebackers Vinnie Holmes and Michael DeBolt and the tackle T.J. Guy.
Redding and the Hornets don’t want to get into a track meet with the Rams, who often run 20-30 more plays with their no-huddle offense than most Mansfield foes.
“Their offense is no huddle, 100 miles an hour,” Redding said. “They go point-seam, jets, the quarterback runs up inside. We’re familiar with it. Then they bring in 11 different guys on defense, so they’re playing a lot of people. The pace of the game is going to be fast.”
Mansfield will again look to control the line of scrimmage.
“When we get the ball, we need to slow it down and work the field, if even to give our defense a breather. I think that we can score, but they’re going to move the ball and get some points. It could be a fairly high-scoring game.”
Attleboro at Franklin
The Bombardiers, like a lot of other teams in the Hockomock League this season, were backpedalling in attempting to diffuse the passing of Franklin quarterback Tom Gasbarro two weeks ago, when the Panthers scorched the Attleboro defense for 37 points.
“If we play right, we should be in much better shape than the last time,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said of the Bombardiers, who allowed Gasbarro to throw for 264 yards and three TDs.
“Franklin is a very good team, they have athletes everywhere and Gasbarro is playing as good as any QB around,” Strachan added.
Attleboro is reeling in a three-game slide, having scored just 14 points over the past 12 quarters. The Bombardiers are also banged up physically.
“We have five sophomore starting and Franklin has a lot of seniors playing,” Strachan said. “(Coach) Ian Bain has done an unbelievable job with that program (the No. 2 seed for the Division 1 playoffs).
“They have a lot of good things happening, they’ve earned it. At the end of the day, though, we’ve made the playoffs again in a tough division. We haven’t played as well as we could have. We’ve got to play clean, play right, we’ve got to have sustained drives, create some turnovers if we’re going to compete with these guys.”
Barnstable at King Philip
Coach Brian Lee and the Warriors have an almost herculean assignment against the Red Raiders, who have won three straight games — Nauset (by 24), D-Y (by 24) and Durfee (by 36).
“Their two losses,” Lee noted, “are to New Bedford in which they had a bunch of turnovers and (Tri-Valley League power) Holliston, which is always a great program. They’re huge, they’re big and nasty.
“In my kind of coaching, in terms of physicality and knowing how to block, who to block as a unit and finishing blocks, it’s the best I’ve seen.
“I’m really impressed with how they block up front,” Lee added. “They really commit themselves, the wingbacks, everybody on offense — they finish their blocks.”
Barnstable prefers to put the ball in the hands of running backs Brian Frieh, Eugene Jordan and Colby Burke.
The return of senior running back-linebacker Ryan Halliday is not imminent, so the Warriors will have to take precious care of the ball and play a field position game.
“It’s not what you want,” Lee said. “It would be nice to have an easy game, but it doesn’t happen in the playoffs — the whole bracket is brutal. We’ll have to see how it plays out, they’re bigger and stronger than us so we’ll have to find a way to match up somehow.
“That’s the plan, to keep their offense off the field, but I’m afraid that they’re going to try to keep our offense off the field — it’ll be kind of reverse KP. So we’ll have to maximize the time that we have with the ball.”
North Attleboro at Dennis-Yarmouth
The Rocketeers are not in the playoffs, but coach Don Johnson and his staff have used the motivation of North Attleboro’s tradition, with the second-most wins in the Commonwealth (next to Walpole), to finish out the season.
Getting their third win, however, will be a tough task.
“We’ve talked about our obligations, last year it was a big motivator as well,” Johnson said. “We’re looking at each game as being the next game to make us better for Thanksgiving Day.”
Not just the long bus ride, but the Dolphins, “are one of the better teams that didn’t make the playoffs,” Johnson said.
D-Y lost by two points to Bridgewater-Raynham, lost to Barnstable and by one point to Marshfield. “They’re more than okay,” Johnson said. “They’re an athletic team — their QB (Mark Pawlina), their backs (Greg Jamiel, Jaquan Phillips). The linemen have those big tight end bodies.”
North will be hoping to develop some continuity on offense and limit turnovers which haunted them (two fumbles for TD’s) at Stoughton.
“We’ve kind of approached these games a different way,” Johnson said of developing for the future and building a winning foundation for the juniors and sophomores on the team. “There’s no playoffs, no championships at stake — we want to become a better football team.”
