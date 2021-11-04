NORTH ATTLEBORO — As anticipated, Coach Don Johnson always felt that his North Attleboro High football team would be better in the second half of the season — so much so, as it turns out, that the Rocketeers very well could be the best in the field of assembled teams in the MIAA Division 3 playoffs.
“We’ve been happy with our production of late,” Johnson said of the Big Red, which has won three of its last four games, scoring 40 points or more three times heading into Friday’s first-round game at Community Field against Plymouth North.
“Scoring a lot of points is always good,” Johnson said of the contributions of Tyler Bannon and Tyler DeMattio around freshman quarterback Chase Frisoli.
“In the end, it’s a function of not just how good your offense is, but how good your opponents are and how you match up with their strengths and weaknesses,” Johnson said. “We feel like our kids are battle-tested,”
The catalyst for North was an overtime loss to Mansfield, then a second-half rally to beat King Philip.
“Our first three games of the year were against three teams in the top eight in Division 2 (KP, Mansfield and Bishop Feehan),” Johnson said. “We scrimmaged the No. 4 seed (Marshfield), so we know what it’s like to play good teams. Finally, we have a rating system that rewards us for playing good teams and for being in a good league.”
Plymouth North (5-3) has traditionally been a strong program.
“It’s a little hard to gauge how good they really are because we don’t have any common opponents,” Johnson said. “But it is beneficial to have relationships with coaches in that area who are familiar with them. Plymouth North is a solid team and their program has a history of success.”
Chelmsford at King Philip
King Philip coach Brian Lee and his Warriors tuned up for a 6-2 Chelmsford team in Friday’s playoff game by finding an avenue not to overload junior running back Ryan Gately with the task of carrying the offense on his back In beating Mansfield last week.
Senior Crawford Cantave, junior Will Astorino and senior quarterback Charlie Grant all used their legs to gain yardage, first downs and time management for the Warriors.
“Rudy is our guy, but what’s nice is that Craw’ (Cantave) comes in and gives us a spell, Astro (Astorino) can run the ball and then Charlie (Grant) had a lot of big runs, so that was all good,” Lee said of the Warriors, who did not complete a pass against the Hornets.
“That’s what we’ve been waiting for,” Lee said of the more balanced backfield attack. “We talk about holding ourselves accountable. We’ve been able to progress, get a little bit better every week. It’s felt like playoffs the whole season.”
Barnstable at MansfieldIn order to beat the Red Raiders (6-2) Friday night, Hornets coach Mike Redding is adamant that his team sustain some drives and get some first downs during the first half of games.
“We simply need to avoid “three (downs) and out,” Redding said. “We have to get some momentum going offensively with early drives and getting some early points will be a key to winning.”
The Hornets held KP without a pass completion, but the Warriors ran for 300 yards and controlled the clock. Mansfield could very well meet KP again with a victory over Banstable.
“This new system certainly didn’t bring any variety as we have played Barnstable in the playoffs before,” Redding said. “Then we potentially get KP and Milford.”
The size and strength of the Red Raiders is a concern.
“They’re very good, much better than a No. 11 seed,” Redding said of Barnstable, whose two losses have been to undefeated teams, Central Catholic and Reading. “They have three good backs, they run the ball very well. They are very athletic defensively with good size up front. This is a matchup that should have happened in the quarterfinals or semifinals. It should be a great game.
{!--[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]--}
{!--[endif]--}
Newburyport at Foxboro
If you ask Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli, the Warriors will not overlook a 4-4 Newburyport team in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs, even though Newburyport lost three straight games by margins of 14, 20 and 35 points before beating Ipswich.
“I hope playing at home is an advantage,” Martinelli said as the Warriors have won all four of their games at the Martinelli (Ahern School) Field. “For us, it would be adjustment to drive to Newburyport. In any sport when you get in the playoffs, your record doesn’t matter.”
Dylan Gordon, Tom Marcucella, Dylan Kerrigan and Rashaad Way have helped Foxboro’s winning streak extend to seven games.
“We’ve got to play a good game to do what we want to do,” Martinelli said. “You know, actually losing that first game of the year (to Milford) might have been a blessing in disguise. We’ve gotten a lot better since then.”
New Bedford at Attleboro
Mike Strachan doesn’t believe that his Bombardiers have yet to play their best four quarters of football.
“We’re playing our best football of the year,” Strachan said of having taken unbeaten Franklin to a two-point fourth quarter game and then beating Taunton.
Playing the 0-7 Whalers Friday in a 5 p.m. kickoff is as much a revenge game as any because the Bombardiers’ Week 2 against New Bedford was canceled due to COVID-19 protocol with the “non-game” having kept AHS out of consideration for a playoff spot.
“We simply didn’t do enough,” Strachan said of getting a third win, regardless of the Whalers, to qualify. “That’s the bottom line. It’s crazy how it all shakes out. I can’t keep up with the point system, how the ratings work.”
