MANSFIELD — The key to keeping the Red Hawk football team of Natick High under control? Stop Jalyn Aponte.
The key to riding the reign of the Mansfield High Hornets? The passing of quarterback Jack Moussette, the catching of Danny Rapoza, the running of Vinnie Holmes, Mike DeBolt and Nick Marciano along with the explosiveness of Cincere Gill.
That is why a random polling of Hockomock League football coaches rate Mansfield High as “the best team in the state — in any division” and why the Hornets could very well claim the MIAA Division 2 South playoff championship Friday night at Natick High to earn a Super Bowl berth.
Granted that the Red Hawks are unbeaten in 10 games, with Aponte rushing for 208 yards and four TDs against Bridgewater-Raynham and then earning 264 yards rushing and four more TDs in Natick’s Division 2 semifinal shutout of Wellesley last week.
“He’s good, he has good speed and is a physical kid,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said of Aponte. “He can break the long one at any time and he’s probably as good a running back as we’ve seen this season.”
Another concern of the Hornets will be if injured Natick quarterback Will Lederman returns to a starting role. Then there is the size of the Red Hawks’ offensive and defensive lines, which are both a bit bigger than the Hornets.
“They’re big and they play physical, with a three-man defensive front,” Redding said. “Their starting quarterback (Lederman) can run and throw and if he’s back that will be a big challenge. If they have the sophomore in there, that limits what they do and become more dependent on the run (with Aponte, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound junior). We’re going to have to defend both the run and the pass well if they both play to have a chance to win.”
Redding maintains that opponents cannot stop one or two Hornets, the weapons are too many. And with Moussette recovered from having two broken fingers, the Mansfield passing game is much better too. “He had a great throwing night (against King Philip) and we protected well. We have so many skill guys that it’s tough to stop everything — you have to take your chances.”
Redding also believes that the strength of the Hornets’ schedule is a bit better than the Bay State League competition that Natick has faced, other than a one-point win over Wellesley earlier in the season.
“I really think that our schedule was more challenging,” Redding added.
“There’s not many offenses that can run with so many guys and we can throw the ball too. We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now on both sides of the ball. We’re doing it in all three phases of the game with confidence. But I still think that we’re going to have our hands full with Natick.”
Wellesley at King Philip
King Philip coach Brian Lee sees a lot of similarities the way that the season has transpired for both Wellesley and his Warriors. KP played a two-point game with Mansfield earlier in the season, then was routed by 28 points in the MIAA Division 2 semifinal rematch with the Hornets.
Wellesley lost a one-point game to unbeaten Natick earlier in the season and then was shut out, losing a 30-point game at Natick in its Division 2 semifinal game.
“They’re very good, the same record (7-2) as us and they play tough competition all year,” Lee said of the Raiders. “They have a lot of skill and a lot of team speed. This Division (2) playoff system, the bracket has been murderous and we have another tough game on Thanksgiving Day against Franklin.”
The Raiders and Warriors are similar in size, but “everybody is bigger than us,” Lee said. “It’s just that Wellesley is not that much bigger than (Mansfield) last week.”
Lee and his staff are trying to figure out how to get the KP offense moving, being limited to 40 net offensive yards in the first half against Mansfield, never advancing beyond its own 35-yard line. The Warriors also completed seven of 23 passes.
“We’re slinging it and the clock’s stopping, you’re down three scores so what are you going to do?” Lee asked. “That’s not the way that we play. I don’t know what we’re going to do. Field position has been a problem.”
Westwood at North Attleboro
The Rocketeers will be playing their first night game of the season Friday at Beaupre Field against the Wolverines in a non-playoff game.
“Last week was the first time that we actually practiced there for the first time,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of Beaupre Field, which is also the home of the Big Red boys’ and girls’ soccer teams and field hockey team.
“Westwood is better than North Quincy,” Johnson said of North’s foe last weekend. “They have a wide-open offense, they can pass the ball.”
But Westwood might have not have faced a one-two running tandem like the Rocketeers Tommy Whalen and Jacob Silva, who have been picking up yards.
There is a common foe for the Wolverines and Rocketeers this season, North Quincy. Westwood beat the Raiders 19-8 in their third game of the season, while North won its third game of the season last weekend at Beaupre Field, 35-20 over the Raiders.
Westwood had lost five straight games before scoring 41 points in a non-playoff win against Norton last weekend.
“We’re going to need a big defensive effort (three takeaways) like we had last week and with the running game (225 yards) seems to have turned the corner,” Johnson said.
Foxboro at Somerset Berkley
“We don’t underestimate anybody,” Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli said of the Blue Raiders, who rambled their way through the South Coast Conference season with a strong ground game. “We played them two years ago so we have a good idea of their schemes — they run the ball well.”
Foxboro (5-4) was a play away from tying Canton in its Division 5 playoff game, “but we didn’t get it done and Canton is a good defensive football team too,” Martinelli said of the unbeaten Bulldogs. “It’s just a matter of execution.”
The Blue Raiders (6-3) are coming off of a 48-6 loss to once-beaten Holliston in the Division 5 playoffs. Notably, Somerset Berkley plays a lot of high-scoring games, having allowed at least three TD’s or more to foes in five games.
“Ball control, field position, time of possession, all of those come into play in a game like this,” Martinelli said of the 6:30 p.m. kickoff along the bay, just north of the Braga Bridge in Fall River.
“The other factor too is that this is the hardest week of the season to coach a team,” Martinelli said of teams coming off of a playoff loss and meeting an uncommon foe. “That goes for anybody in these situations.
“Once you’re eliminated, it’s coming back down to earth, back to square one.”
