MANSFIELD — A year ago at Mansfield High, it came down to one missed conversion attempt in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter for Mansfield High to emerge with a 28-27 Hockomock League football win over King Philip Regional High.
The Warriors gained a measure of revenge with a 10-7 victory in last season’s rematch in the MIAA Division 2 playoffs for a berth in the Super Bowl.
The two arch-rivals meet again Friday night at Macktaz Field.
“It’s just another great match-up of two very good defenses and two teams that are very good at running the ball,” Mansfield High coach Mike Redding said of the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division showdown between his Hornets and coach Brian Lee’s Warriors.
“We’ll find out what we really are, we have to play our best game in a long time,” Lee said of his 3-0 Warriors being challenged by the 2-1 Hornets. Not only is the Kelley-Rex Division title at stake, also a potential seeding for the MIAA playoffs.
The Warriors kept North Attleboro off of the scoreboard through the final three quarters of its season opener. King Philip then limited Franklin to one TD and just one net rushing yard, while recovering three fumbles over the final three quarters of its game last weekend.
King Philip packs a 1-2 punch with tailback Ryan Halliday and quarterback Robbie Jarest handling the ball.
Halliday has amassed 364 rushing yards this season, including a season-best 141 last weekend against Franklin. Jarest has totaled 211 yards on the ground to complement Halliday and keep opposing defenses honest, while completing 23 of 39 passes for 307 yards.
Mansfield, meanwhile, has been multi-faceted in its running game with Cincere Gill (359 yards), Mike DeBolt (152 yards) and Vinne Holmes (108 yards). Quarterback Jack Moussette has complemented them by completing 13 of 32 passes for 160 yards.
“I think we have more options with Holmes, (Nick) Marciano, DeBolt and Gill,” Redding said. “But Ryan Halliday has been carrying the load for two years and they have definitely added some good stuff for Jarest to run and throw. I think they are much more balanced this year and you just can’t keep on Halliday from the I-sets.”
“Field position will be the key, to shorten the field,” Redding added. “The pass game could be the difference if we can get our play-action stuff going to keep them honest.”
“They can a lot of different things, they have a lot of different skills,” Lee said of the Hornets. “They’re big up front and they have tremendous speed, so it’s quite a lethal combination — on both sides of the ball.”
KP has been able to keep North QB Tyler DeMattio under control, while holding Franklin’s aerial game in check, even if 200 yards were taken. “North was big and I thought Franklin had a ton of good receivers,” Lee added. “Mansfield can do both (run, pass) so well. That’s a lot of stuff to defend and the talent level is really good.
“You have to defend it all against Mansfield — it’s a tall task. And their line is huge — they grow them bigger and meaner over there than everywhere else.”
“So far after three games, I think that we’ve improved each game — we’re bringing our special teams along. It’s a lot to be ready for with Mansfield. The Division 2 bracket overall is really tough we’ll kind of find out where we fit in to it all.”
“It’s our fifth matchup in three years,” Redding said, “so we are familiar with each other, and don’t be surprised if there is sixth game in November sometime.”
Attleboro at Taunton
When junior tailback Michael Strachan is running the football as he did against Oliver Ames with 73 yards in the first half and 44 more yards in the second half, the Bombardiers are a tough team to beat.
“Every week is a different challenge,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said.
The Taunton Tigers boast speed, good skill position personnel and are well-coached with Brad Sidwell.
“We’ll be ready, but we have to play right and we have to clean up the penalties,” Strachan said of the 11 penalties against AHS. “A couple of those penalties were not very smart, but they are correctable — I hold us accountable.”
Nevertheless, the AHS defense didn’t allow OA to cross midfield until the second half. The Hockomock League game is a 4 p.m. start due to EEE concerns.
North Attleboro at Milford
As much as the defenses of Rocketeer foes attempt to box in North sophomore QB Tyler DeMattio, the key to beating the Scarlet Hawks is to pressure premier passer Colby Pires.
“He’s good and he has athletes all around him, it’s a challenge,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said.
North Attleboro went scoreless for the last three quarters in its season opener against KP and scoreless for the first three quarters last week against Foxboro. Developing a run-pass mix and some consistency to advance the first-down markers is a must if North is to collect its second win.
“Other than the Penta brothers, we have everybody healthy,” Johnson said.
Due to SAT exams and EEE concerns, the game will be played at Milford Saturday afternoon at 3:30.
“Milford is doing a nice job,” Johnson said, “but they’re going to have to do some different things to stop DeMattio too. If they do that that can create some other things for us.”
Foxboro at Canton
Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli contends that it is always better to play the next game coming off of a win, rather than a loss.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to go into a game like this,” Martinelli said. “Canton is a very good football team. They have good size, so we’ll have our hands full.”
Foxboro could not have played much better offensively or defensively in scoring 21 points through three quarters and shutting out North Attleboro through 36 minutes. “Not taking anything away from North and they (the Rocketeers) never quit, but the final score was not indicative of how well we played.
“Statistically, it was not even close,” he said.
Foxboro has a 308-147 edge in yards, in addition to having four QB sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
“We got to get right back at it,” Martinelli said. “We got a tough game against everybody. This is the best the league has ever been, from top to bottom. And every week there seems to be an implication, no matter what the match-up is, in the big picture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.