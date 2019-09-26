FOXBORO — Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinell believes that it should be mandatory that mosquitoes take some fundamental life skill courses.
“I don’t know if mosquitoes can tell time,” Martinelli said of the EEE threat that has created some havoc with practice schedules, not to mention the starting times for the usual Friday night football games this season.
The Warriors were to invade North Attleboro High on Friday night, but due to the EEE threat, the game was switched to Saturday at 1 p.m. However, with the MIAA “heat index” (of 81 degrees and other climatic concerns), the meeting of Hockomock League members was then moved to 4 p.m. at Community Field.
That is just one of many football switches this weeekend — with Mansfield moving its Friday night kickoff against Taunton back from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attleboro High switched its game against Oliver Ames at Tozier-Cassidy Field from Friday to Saturday at 2 p.m. Norton High moved its Tri-Valley League game at Bellingham from Friday to Saturday morning at 11.
Two other games have also been shifted. Bishop Feehan opted to meet Billerica at McGrath Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 1 instead of Friday. Dighton-Rehoboth had its South Coast Conference game at Somerset Berkley moved from Friday to a noon kickoff on Saturday.
“I don’t know if the mosquitoes can read the sign that says entering a different (warning zone) town,” Martinelli dead-panned. “I don’t know if they can stop and go back. I’m not sure.”
For Foxboro, the Warriors hope to have as many “mosquitoes” buzzing around No. 6 of North Attleboro on Saturday, doing their best defensively to harness the running skill of Rocketeer sophomore quarterback Tyler DeMattio.
“We were pleased with the running game the other day,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said of the over 300 ground yards gained and 31 second-half points scored against Bishop Feehan. “We definitely have to develop some other weapons to take the heat off DeMattio.”
North is grooming senior captain Tom O’Neill, Jacob Silva, Alex McCoy, Duane Bryant and Tom Whalen to complement DeMattio.
“They all can all contribute in different ways and will need to carry more of the load,” Johnson said. “We also need to develop more balance with the pass game to keep teams honest.
“We expect Foxboro to have 11 guys in the box on Saturday — their defense looks good. We expect a good old fashioned North-Foxboro battle.”
Foxboro is coming off a bye week and, like North Attleboro is 1-1.
“We’re coming to play,” Martinelli said, knowing that the Warrior defense has been sound, while the offense is finding its footing with Luis Sulham, Mike Devlin, Bob Yerardi and Shayne Kerrigan. “We haven’t even started league play, but the defense has played pretty well.”
It’s been a bug-free zone on the Foxboro practice field.
“We’re pretty much of the field by 5 p.m.,” Martinelli said of the Warrior practice sessions not being interrupted by the EEE scare. “We have the mosquito spray available for the kids before they go out for practice — if they wish to use it.”
Oliver Ames at Attleboro
Mike Strachan would routinely have his Bombardiers practice under the lights at Tozier-Cassidy Field once or twice a week in preparation for a Friday night game. Now, with the EEE concerns and the MIAA-mandated “heat index” rules, “it does put a damper on things,” the AHS coach said of planning practices.
The Bombardiers moved their Friday night game against the Tigers to Saturday at 2 p.m.
“It’s been very disruptive,” Strachan said. “We haven’t done any practices at night. And we’re playing longer games, less timeouts and it’s 85 degrees.
“We have kids going both ways (offense and defense). It’s been harder for the kids, no doubt about it, they’ve had to adjust their schedules (for practices and Saturday games).” Also at issue is the availability of game officials. “It’s really hard to get that all co-ordinated now.”
King Philip at Franklin
Forget the “heat index” and EEE, KP coach Brian Lee and defensive co-ordinator Matt Wassel are trying to figure out how to slow down the high-powered passing game of the Panthers. Franklin has scored 62 points over two games, “I haven’t seen a receiving group like that in a while,” Lee said of Franklin being able to move the ball very well through the air.
“Our practices haven’t been bad, we’ve been able to manage the kids (hydration),” Lee said of the heat concerns, while Wrentham has been beyond the Mass. Dept. of Health EEE warning track. KP is also coming off a bye week, “which has been kind of wierd, like how do you manage everything and not have to play a game,” Lee continued.
“It’s not easy to keep them (players) focused, so you just hope that everything goes all right through the week leading up to the game.” KP has been stout defensively, allowing just 17 points, but will be stretched defensively by Franklin. “That’s a super-talented team,” Lee added. “That’s the best Franklin team we’ve seen in a while.”
Taunton at Mansfield
Mike Redding likes to have his Hornets practice under the lights in preparation for Friday night games, but Mansfield has to practice in the afternoons and then be concerned about the MIAA heat index rules.
“Right now we just need to play at get this thing rolling,” Redding said of the Hornets having two weeks off since their trek to Cincinnati, Ohio.
“We’ve had great preparation so far after the LaSalle game and the kids are very anxious to start playing (Hockomock) League games,” Redding said. After two tough games (also Boston College High), the only Hornet that won’t be available is senior running back-linebacker Padan Palanza (shoulder).
“With KP and Franklin on the horizon we need to play great Friday and carry momentum forward,” Redding added.
