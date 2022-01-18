STOUGHTON — The Attleboro High girls’ basketball team recorded its sixth straight victory Tuesday, racing past Stoughton High 70-27 in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
Meg Gordon scored 14 points, Lindsey Perry 12 and Kayla Goldrick eight for AHS, which had eight players contribute points.
In improving to 7-3 overall on the season, the output was the Bombardiers’ fourth 70-point plus performance of the season. AHS has won its last three games scoring 65 points or more.
The Bombardiers gained a 40-15 first half lead. Perry, the Bombardier senior guard and captain, scored seven first quarter points as AHS took a 20-2 lead. The Bombardiers next visit King Philip Friday.
Mansfield 58, Sharon 29
SHARON — Hallie Popat put Mansfield into the lead by halftime and Kara Santos maintained that margin for the Hornets during the third quarter in taking home the Hockomock League victory.
Popat scored six of her 12 points in the second quarter as Mansfield gained a 28-20 lead at intermission. Santos scored eight of her 12 points during the third quarter.
Abby Wager added 10 points for Mansfield (4-3), which won for the second time in as many days. The Hornets play their third game in five days Friday at Taunton.
Franklin 51, Foxboro 47
STOUGHTON — Deadlocked at 38 points apiece at the end of three quarters, Franklin High then hit on two shots from the floor and nine free throws to overtake Foxboro in winning the Hockomock League game.
Cam Collins scored 12 of her Foxboro-best 21 points during the second half. Erin Foley hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Hannah Blake scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter.
Franklin held a 29-24 lead at the half, but Foxboro was never able to take more than a two-point lead during the second half. The Warriors (4-3) next host Oliver Ames Friday.
Canton 56, King Philip 39
CANTON — The Warriors completed their defensive assignment during the first half, limiting one of the most prolific scoring teams in the Hockomock League to 21 points.
KP gained a 12-8 first quarter lead and trailed just 21-18 at the halfime. Emily Sawyer scored six of her 16 points during the third quarter for KP, while Jacki Bonner hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. The Warriors (5-2) have a home game with Attleboro High Friday.
Milford 41, North Attleboro 30
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers mis-fired on four straight layups in the first quarter and continued to struggle offensively in losing the Hockomock League game.
Summer Doherty scored 15 points for North (2-6), which trailed just 27-25 after three quarters. Milford then hit on six free throws over the final eight minutes to build its lead. The Rocketeers remain at the Pickering Gymnasium for a home game Friday against Stoughton.