FOXBORO — Foxboro High postponed the postseason plans of the North Attleboro High girls’ basketball team.
Lizzy Davis scored 15 of her 24 points after halftime while Katelyn Mollica scored 15 of her 23 points during the first half as Foxboro stormed past the Rocketeers 73-55 Friday in a Hockomock League game.
Foxboro (17-2) took a 37-21 lead by halftime before North (9-10) narrowed the gap to five points in the third quarter behind Regan Fein (12 points) and Olivia Forbes. The Rocketeers trailed 49-41 to start the fourth quarter, but Foxboro responded by cashing in on 11 of 14 free throw chances, with three by Davis.
“When we believe in ourselves and play with intensity and don’t over-think things, we play well,” North coach Nikki Correia said.
Eliza Dion and Forbes both fouled out for North. Foxboro returns to action Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the Warrior Classic against Scituate, while North has a must-win game Wednesday at Attleboro.
Mansfield 45, Taunton 36
MANSFIELD — Becca Hottleman scored a career-high 16 points to lift the Hornets on Senior Night.
Hottleman caught fire in the third quarter and knocked down three 3-pointers, helping Mansfield stretch its 21-18 halftime lead to 35-26 heading into the fourth. Ashley Santos finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
The Hornets (8-12, 6-10) host the Roundball Tournament Monday night and face Bishop Feehan at 5:30 p.m.
King Philip 65, Oliver Ames 50
WRENTHAM — Winning for the third time in four days while twice beating MIAA Division 1 South Tournament entries, the Warriors finished the season on a flurry with the Hockomock League win.
Briana James tallied 21 points for KP (12-8), Faye Veilleux added 10 points and Faith Roy nine, while Emma Glaser had eight rebounds, six steals and five assists) in the upset.
The Warrirors built a 35-19 halftime lead and hit eight 3-pointers in the game. OA narrowed the gap to four points in the fourth quarter, but James hit a key 3-pointer with three minutes left to keep KP in front.
