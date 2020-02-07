FOXBORO — Junior guard Katelyn Mollica eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau with a 3-point field goal early in the second half to highlight Foxboro High’s 67-31 victory over Stoughton High Friday in a Hockomock League girls’ basketball game.
Mollica finished with 24 points, hitting eight field goals, including six 3-pointers.
“Katelyn has been such a pleasure to coach,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said. “She is able to create her own shots, she shoots at a high percentage and she gets her shots off quickly.”
Mollica became the 14th player in Foxboro High basketball history to reach 1,000 points, and the ninth female player. Mollica is within six points of Holly Grinnell and 12 points of Daniell Murphy on the Warriors’ list of top point producers.
After Mollica had been limited to 12 points by Milford’s double and triple teaming on Tuesday, “we ran some plays to give her room,” Downs said of trying to create space for her while the Warriors also executed their offense.
Foxboro (14-2) owned a 32-13 lead by halftime as Mollica tallied 10 points in the first half.
Lizzy Davis added 13 points and nine assists while Yara Fawaz added nine points. Eight Warriors contributed points in the spree. The Warriors next visit Sharon Tuesday.
Attleboro 59, King Philip 55
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers’ tenacious defense limited King Philip to 16 points over the first 16 minutes to win the Hockomock League game.
The Bombardiers (8-9) moved within two wins of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament in avenging an early-season loss to the Warriors (9-8).
The Bombardiers forced KP into shooting 4-for-39 during the first half to take a 29-16 lead. AHS took a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Nyah Thomas scored 13 of her 18 points during the first half for the Bombardiers. Ryan Johnson added 10 points, Meg Gordon nine and Liv McCall eight.
King Philip rallied for 26 fourth-quarter points, closing the gap to three points, as Faye Veilleux scored seven of her 13 points in the session, Faith Roy scored six of her 13 points and Bri James scored four of her 13 points.
Down the stretch, Hayley Perry hit two free throws and Thomas one to seal the win. AHS hosts Taunton Tuesday, while KP hosts Mansfield.
North Attleboro 52, Milford 32
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Amanda Kaiser scored 13 points and Regan Fein 11 as the Rocketeers (9-7) kept their postseason hopes alive with the Hockomock League victory over the Scarlet Hawks on Senior Night.
North built a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and 33-11 margin at halftime. The Rocketeers were up by 17 (47-30) entering the final eight minutes. Eliza Dion added nine points for North.
Oliver Ames 72, Mansfield 49
EASTON — Junior Ashley Santos knocked down five 3-pointers and had a career-high 21 points while Sarah Dooling contributed eight points, but the Hornets were unable to stop the Tigers.
Mansfield (6-12) trailed by just five points midway through the second quarter, but Oliver Ames made a late run to push its halftime lead to 36-23.
The Hornets host North Attleboro Sunday at 4 p.m.
