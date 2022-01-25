MANSFIELD — Bridget Hanley and Kara Santos each scored 12 points, but the Mansfield High girls’ basketball team had their four-game winning streak snapped as Canton High left James Albertini Gymnasium Tuesday night with a 63-56 victory in the Hockomock League clash.
Canton High senior forward Syd Gallery scored 29 points as the Bulldogs recorded their seventh straight win.
Mansfield faced a 30-26 deficit at halftime and a 47-41 gap after three quarters. The Hornets narrowed the gap to four points in the fourth quarter.
Santos scored 10 second half points and Hanley had six fourth quarter points for Mansfield to keep within range.
The Hornets hit on seven 3-pointers in the game, two by Natalya Gill and two by Hanley, Mansfield (6-4) remains at home for a game Friday against Attleboro.
Taunton 53, North Attleboro 30
TAUNTON — The Tigers limited the Rocketeers to 16 points over the first half of the Hockomock League game. Taunton held a 27-16 halftime lead and North Attleboro was unable to cut the gap to single digits in the second half.
Junior guard Kam St. Pierre scored 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers for the Tigers.
“We were playing from behind, it’s the same story, we can’t score,” coach Nikki Correia said.
Summer Doherty scored 13 points for North (3-8), which next travels to Oliver Ames Friday.
Foxboro 69, Milford 30
MILFORD — Freshman Kailey Sullivan delivered a career-high 23 points, hitting three 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the second time in as many days, beating the Scarlet Hawks in a Hockomock League Davenport Division game.
Sullivan scored eight first quarter points, while Erin Foley scored seven of her 13 points during the second quarter, hitting two 3-pointers as Foxboro gained a 42-10 lead by halftime. The Warriors hit six 3-pointers.
Cam Collins added 12 points, one of eight Warriors to contribute points. Foxboro (6-4) visits Canton Friday.
Oliver Ames 57, King Philip 32
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were held to 19 points in the first half and played from behind throughout the Hockomock League loss to the Tigers. Oliver Ames held a 26-19 halftime lead and pulled away with a 16-point third quarter.
Emily Sawyer scored nine points and Julia Marsden eight for KP (5-5). The Warriors host Franklin Friday.