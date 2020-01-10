WRENTHAM — The King Philip High girls basketball team had four Warriors enter into double scoring figures in a decisive 62-44 victory over Attleboro in a Hockomock League game Friday.
King Philip held just a one-point halftime advantage (27-26) before outscoring the Bombardiers 17-6 in the third quarter and eventually pulling away.
Emma Glaser led all Warriors with 14 points, while Faith Roy had 13 and Faye Veilleux and Claire Keswick each had 11.
“It was a great team effort overall, everyone stepped up against a very good Attleboro team,” KP coach Dan Nagle said. “We had a great energy going all night.”Attleboro was led by senior Nyah Thomas who finished with 24 points. “I’m proud of the effort we showed tonight, but KP was a little more aggressive in the second half — there’s no easy wins in [the Hockomock], especially on the road,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said.
The Warriors (6-3) travel to Stoughton Tuesday, while Attleboro (3-6) plays at Foxboro Tuesday in Hockomock League action.
North Attleboro 53, Milford 23
MILFORD — The Rocketeers used a full-court man-to-man defense to hold Milford scoreless in the second quarter and enjoyed a 24-2 halftime lead as they routed Milford in a Hockomock League game.
North Attleboro (4-4, 4-2) was led by Amanda Kaiser, who knocked down five 3-pointers for a team-high 19 points, while Regan Fein added 15 and Summer Doherty had 11.
North will host Franklin Tuesday.
Foxboro 79, Stoughton 39
STOUGHTON — For the sixth time this season, the Foxboro High Warriors have limited an opponent to 40 or fewer points. The Warriors dominated the action at the defensive end of the floor over the first eight minutes that the Black Knights were held scoreless.
Foxboro (6-1) owned a 49-11 lead by halftime. Nine Warriors contributed points in the contest.
Katelyn Mollica drilled seven 3-pointers for Foxboro, finishing with 27 points. Mollica scored 21 of her points by halftime. Jamie Devellis added 11 points and Lizzy Davis 10. The Warriors host Attleboro Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 58, Mansfield 38
MANSFIELD — The Hornets were unable to climb out of a 33-12 halftime deficit against the Hockomock League leading Oliver Ames, who used nine different scorers to stay ahead throughout.
Mansfield (2-7, 2-4) was led offensively by a pair of juniors in Kayla Vine with 20 points (three 3-pointers, 7-9 FT) and Ashley Santos with eight points and nine rebounds, but were unable to climb out of an early hole despite matching the Tigers at 26-26 in the second half.
The Hornets travel to Canton for a league game Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.