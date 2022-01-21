WRENTHAM — Senior center Meg Gordon delivered another stellar performance at both ends of the court in leading the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team to a 49-45 conquest of King Philip Regional High Friday in a Hockomock League game.
Gordon scored eight of her 17 points during the fourth quarter to help AHS erase a 34-32 deficit after three quarters.
Emily Sawyer scored 16 points for KP, which trailed 28-18 at the half, but then rallied behind Sawyer (six points) and Jacki Bonner (five points) to gain the upper hand in the third quarter.
“That was a tough matchup for us,” AHS coach Bri Bracken said of the inside-outside test of Sawyer with Julia Marsden (10 points) and Bonner (eight) on the perimeter. Liv Lafond added seven for the Warriors (5-3).
King Philip broke out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter before Attleboro senior guard Lindsey Perry (11 points) helped the Bombardiers to take the lead. Attleboro hosts Sharon Tuesday while KP hosts a 1:30 p.m. contest Sunday against Mansfield.
Mansfield 72, Taunton 62
TAUNTON — Junior guard Bridget Hanley delivered a career-high 30 points, scoring 14 during the first half of the Hockomock League game in putting the Hornets in control with a 42-28 halftime lead.
Mansfield hit on 13 3-pointers and 13 free throws in the contest to improve to 5-3.
Abby Wager added 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Natalya Gill hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Taunton’s Cam St. Pierre fired in 35 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, two in the fourth quarter. Hanley hit five key free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Tigers at bay, while Kara Santos scored six of her nine points in that stanza.
The Hornets play their fourth game of the week Sunday, a 1:30 p.m. Hockomock League contest at home against King Philip.
North Attleboro 54, Stoughton 43
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Summer Doherty scored 15 of her 23 points during the second half as the Rocketeers held off the Black Knights in the Hockomock League game, producing their highest single game point total of the season.
North Attleboro held a 27-22 halftime lead and took a 37-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ava McKeon added 13 points and Abby Camelio 10 for the Rocketeers (3-6, 2-4 in the Davenport Division).
“We stayed under control and we played as a team,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said.
The Rocketeers relied on strong defense and 15-for-22 shooting at the free throw line to hold off the Black Knights.
Doherty scored seven key third quarter points.
The Rocketeers remain at home in the Pickering Gymnasium for their next game Monday against Foxboro.
Oliver Ames 65, Foxboro 30
FOXBORO — The Warriors could not find the bottom of the basket in the first half of their Hockomock League loss, trailing 35-9 at intermission.
Cam Collins scored 14 points for Foxboro (4-4).
“We played awful and they must have shot 70 percent,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the offensive output.
Oliver Ames hit on seven 3-pointers wile Kailee Sullivan hit the lone Warrior trifecta. Foxboro has a Hockomock League game Monday at North Attleboro.