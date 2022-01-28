MANSFIELD — Senior Meg Gordon delivered 26 points as the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team took home a 54-42 victory from Mansfield High Friday in the Hockomock League game.
Rylie Camacho scored 11 points for AHS (10-3), while Kayla Goldrick and Lindsey Perry each had five points. Alltold, seven Bombardiers produced points.
Gordon scored 12 first half points as the Bombardiers gained a 28-15 lead by intermission. AHS held just a 37-30 lead after three quarters as Kara Santos scored six of her 17 points in the third quarter for Mansfield. Abby Wager added 15 for the Hornets (6-5).
Attleboro High visits Canton Tuesday, while Mansfield travels to Oliver Ames.
Foxboro 79, Canton 76 (OT)
CANTON — Cam Collins scored eight of her 25 points in overtime to power the Warriors to a dramatic Hockomock League win.
The teams were tied at 69-all at the end of regulation time.
Kailee Sullivan hit three 3-pointers and all seven of her free throws to also have 25 points for Foxboro (7-4). The Warriors held a 36-26 lead over Canton (8-4) at the half.
Hannah Blake added 12 points, while Ava Hill hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
The Warriors will play host to Taunton Tuesday for their next outing.
Franklin 48, King Philip 21
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were able to score just 15 first half points in falling to unbeaten (9-0) Franklin the Hockomock League game. Liv Lafond scored seven points for King Philip (5-6).
The Warriors next have a visit to North Attleboro Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 45, North Attleboro 32
EASTON — The Rocketeers were limited to five third quarter points in falling to the Tigers in the Hockomock League game. North faced just a 12-10 deficit after one quarter and a 22-15 deficit at the half.
Ava McKeown scored 10 of her 16 points during the second half for the Big Red (3-9).
North Attleboro returns to action Tuesday at home in the Pickering Gymnasium against King Philip.