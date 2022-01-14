ATTLEBORO — Senior center Meg Gordon scored 11 of her season-high 31 points during the second quarter as the Attleboro High girls’ basketball team exploded for a 65-44 Hockomock League victory over Taunton High Friday.
The victory was the fourth straight for the Bombardiers (6-3, 4-2 league) who scored only 11 first quarter points. Attleboro erupted for 19 second quarter points with Gordon and Lindsey Perry (four) helping the Bombardiers to a 30-15 halftime lead.
Attleboro only hit four 3-pointers, but cashed in on 13 of 17 free throws. The Bombardiers travel to Stoughton Tuesday.
Foxboro 70, Sharon 27
FOXBORO — Freshman Kailey Sullivan tallied 15 of her 19 points in the first half to put the Warriors in control of the Hockomock League game.
Foxboro (4-2) had 10 players contribute points as the Warriors held a 38-15 halftime lead.
Sullivan hit a trio of first half 3-pointers for the Warriors, while Erin Foley hit two trifectas and finished with eight points. Foxboro hosts Franklin Tuesday.
King Philip 57, Milford 49
MILFORD — Jacki Bonner drilled four 3-point field goals and finished with 16 points as the Warriors improved to 5-1 with a 33-point second half surge.
King Philip held a 24-22 lead at the half, but then tallied 19 third quarter points to take a 43-35 lead into the final quarter.
Emily Sawyer scored eight of her 15 points in the third quarter for KP. Julia Marsden also had 15 points, while Leah Santoro was strong on defense in the second half.
The Warriors return to action Tuesday at Canton.
Franklin 60, Mansfield 33
FRANKLIN — Playing their first game since Dec. 28 due to COVID-19 protocol, the Hornets limited Hockomock League power Franklin to 25 points in the first half, but could not mount much offense either.
Mansfield trailed 25-9 at halftime with Franklin hitting seven 3-pointers. Abby Wager scored 12 points for Mansfield, while Rose Maher and Olivia Salisbury each had six points
The Hornets return home Monday against Notre Dame Academy.
Canton 80, North Attleboro 45CANTON — The Bulldogs hit 11 3-point field goals in a 41-point first half to rout the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League game.
Canton held a 41-14 halftime lead before North cut the gap in the third quarter as Summer Doherty scored nine of her 13 points and Ava McKeon scored five of her eight points. Sam Faria also scored eight points for North (2-5), which hosts Milford Tuesday.