SHARON — Mansfield High senior captain Becca Hottleman went coast-to-coast and finished with a runner in the lane with 4.1 seconds left to lift the Hornets to a 52-50 Hockomock League victory on Friday against host Sharon High.
“It was nice to score,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of the Hornets’ highest scoring output on the season, after averaging 35 points per game in their first two contests. “And to get a win on the road against anyone in this league, it’s something we’ll run with.”
Junior Kayla Vine scored eight of her 14 points in the second half to help the Hornets erase a 32-21 deficit at halftime. Junior Ashley Santos contributed 12 points of her own (eight in the first half) to help lead the Hornets.
Sarah Dooling added eight points for Mansfield, which took a 43-38 lead into the fourth. Mansfield (1-2) will host Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 27.
Oliver Ames 59, North Attleboro 34
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers faced a mere two-point deficit after the opening quarter, but the strength and transition game of the Tigers led to 23 second-quarter points and ultimately proved too much to overcome in the Hockomock League defeat.
Senior Regan Rein led the Rocketeers with 13 points while teammate Amanda Kaiser added eight points. North trailed 31-15 at the half and had that deficit extended to 24 points heading into the fourth. The Rocketeers (1-2) host King Philip next Friday.
Stoughton 49, Attleboro 44
STOUGHTON — Senior Nyah Thomas scored a team-high 15 points, but the Bombardiers were held to a mere five points in the third quarter in being handed the Hockomock League defeat.
Meg Gordan added eight points of her own for the Bombardiers, who faced a 35-29 deficit heading into the fourth. Attleboro (0-2) will host Durfee on Monday.
King Philip 77, Milford 46
MILFORD — The Warriors connected on 12 2-pointers and had five score in double figures, using a strong second quarter to propel themselves to a Hockomock League victory.
Faith Roy and Courtney Keswick each scored 13 points, Bri Jones and Emma Glaser contributed 11 apiece while Emily Sawyer had 10 points.
KP stretch a five-point lead after the first quarter to 43-21 at the half. KP (2-1) visits North Attleboro next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.