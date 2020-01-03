WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls basketball team played stout defense and overcame a first-half offensive struggle to beat Hockomock League opponent Taunton High 60-33.
Faye Veilleux was a key in King Philip getting its offensive rhythm on track with 17 points while Claire Keswick and Emma Glaser each had 10.
King Philip held a 14-13 lead at halftime as former Warrior coach Amy Siggens, now the head coach at Taunton, made her return to Wrentham, The Warriors limited the Tigers to four points in the third quarter to take a 30-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
“It was one of the craziest games I’ve ever seen,” King Philip coach Dan Nagle said after the Warriors shot 4-for-38 in the first half. “We were taking the ball away and missing layups. We just started finishing in the second half.”
Glaser had eight steals while Bri James and Caroline Aaron forced a number of takeaways for the Warriors (4-2, 3-1 Hockomock), who visit Needham at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Foxboro 86, Milford 14
FOXBORO — Ten players contributed points as the unbeaten Warriors kept their fifth opponent under 40 points.
Katelyn Mollica scored 21 of her 26 points during the first half for Foxboro (5-0), hitting five of the Warriors’ 11 3-point field goals in the game.
Foxboro took a 51-9 lead by halftime. Shakira Ketant added 15 points and Lizzy Davis (hitting two 3-pointers) added 12 points. Julia Kelley also hit a pair of trifectas for the Warriors, who face Oliver Ames Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 44, Attleboro 27
ATTLEBORO — Nyah Thomas and Liv McCall were the leading scorers with seven points apiece for Attleboro, who came out on the wrong end of a hard-fought Hockomock League battle.
Oliver Ames held a slight 14-11 edge at halftime before extending their lead. AHS (3-4) next hosts North Attleboro Tuesday.
North Attleboro 49, Sharon 40
SHARON — Regan Fein scored 12 of her 18 points during the second half, while Amanda Kaiser tallied nine of her 13 points in the third quarter as the Rocketeers used a 30-point second half to beat the Eagles in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
North Attleboro (2-3) and Sharon were tied at 19-all at halftime, but the Rocketeers took a 34-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Over the final eight minutes, North aided its cause by making six of nine free throws.
The Rocketeers have a non-league rivalry game Sunday at 5 p.m. at Bishop Feehan.
Franklin 67, Mansfield 39
MANSFIELD — Ali Brigham scored 20 points as the Panthers relied on its presence in the paint to post the Hockomock League victory over Mansfield.
Franklin limited the Hornets to 15 points over the first 16 minutes in taking a 23-point lead. Mansfield got off to a slow start, trailing 22-3 after the first quarter.
Franklin held a 29-24 scoring advantage over Mansfield during the second half, but the outcome had been decided. The Hornets were without injured Grace Maher abnd Sarah Dooling in combating the Panthers.
Kayla Vine scored 17 points for the Hornets (1-6). Freshman Abby Wager added 11 points and sophomore Nicole Santos six points. Mansfield hosts Milford Tuesday.
