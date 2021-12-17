MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls’ basketball team limited Milford to eight first-half points to earn its second victory of the Hockomock League season Friday, 50-17.
Mansfield held a 29-8 lead by halftime with Kara Santos scoring all 10 of her points before halftime, including six in the first quarter.
Hallie Popat hit three of the Hornets’ six 3-pointers and paced Mansfield with 13 points. Abby Wager added 11 points.
Mansfield visits Foxboro Monday.
Franklin 59, Attleboro 32
ATTLEBORO — Katie Peterson scored 17 of her 29 points by halftime in leading Kelley-Rex Division power Franklin to the the Hockomock League win.
Lindsay Perry scored 14 points and Meg Gordon 10 for AHS, which faced a 29-18 halftime deficit. Franklin employed man-to-man and a 1-2-2 trap to reduce AHS’ transition and ball movement to Gordon inside.
The Bombardiers (0-2) visit North Attleboro Monday.
Foxboro 43, Stoughton 30
STOUGHTON — The Warriors were able to score just 12 first half points, but hung on to outlast the Black Knights in the Hockomock League game for their first victory of the season.
Freshman guard Kailey Sullivan scored nine of her 11 points during the second half for Foxboro, while Erin Foley added 10 points. The Warriors next host Mansfield Monday.
North Attleboro 39, Sharon 29
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Freshmen Sam Faria and Sam Sweeney combined for 18 points in guiding the Rocketeers to the Hockomock League victory for their first win of the season.
North faced a 15-10 halftime deficit, but limited Sharon to two third quarter points while scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Summer Doherty paced North with 13 points, including five key fourth-quarter points. Faria added seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Rocketeers.
North hosts Attleboro Monday.
King Philip 56, Taunton 42
WRENTHAM — Junior guard Jackie Bonner scored 26 points, hitting nine free throws along the way as the Warriors won their second game of the Hockomock League season in trimming the Tigers.
KP held a 22-16 halftime lead and took a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter. KP hit nine 3-pointers in the game, including three by Bonner. Liv Lafond added 10 points and Liz Mollo six. KP meets Stoughton Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.