FOXBORO — It was shaping up as another fairy tale ending for the Foxboro High girls’ basketball team.
After improving to 23-2 after dispatching North Reading High in the Division 2 state championship semifinals at TD Garden last spring, coach Lisa Downs’ squad was poised to capture its second state crown in three years in a matchup with Western sectional champion Taconic High in the championship game.
And then, just like that, that opportunity was gone. The day after winning a shot at the state title, Coach Downs and her Warriors learned that the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association had canceled all remaining state tournament finals scheduled for that weekend due to concerns over the burgeoning spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s heartbreaking for those kids,” Downs said after the MIAA decision came down. “There’s always the question of what would have happened.”
As a result, Foxboro and Taconic were considered state co-champions.
“It does seem a very long time ago,” Downs said. “I look at the pictures and videos quite often, and it’s something that you don’t want to forget about; you don’t like to dwell on what didn’t get finished, and the course of the season.”
“Everything ended quite abruptly, more so for the girls,” Downs added. “It took a long time to get over, especially for the seniors. Everything was in such limbo, after practicing six days a week to play every day, and preparing for that final game, and for all that preparation to be taken away...
“It was a weird sensation, and an awkward time in everyone’s lives,” Downs said.
Downs, entering her 10th season at the helm, and her Foxboro girls now get to start all over, hopeful that the season will be completed and that a return to the local and state tournaments will follow.
The Warriors graduated four seniors after last year’s state title season, but they are still a deep and talented group, and will be led by co-captains Katelyn Mollica and Jordyn Collins, both seniors, who will lead the team towards a possible fifth Davenport title in the Hockomock League, and sixth in seven years.
“I lost four of my five starters to graduation,” Downs said. “Jordyn, my sixth man, will have a significant role this year; she’s such an athletic kid, and I’m relying on her to be a flexible guard/forward.
“Junior Hannah Blake will be stepping into Shakira (Ketant’s) role at center,” Downs added, “and Morgan Sylvestre, a starting guard, got a lot of playing time last year, especially in the postseason games. I (also) took two freshmen on varsity who are still learning the system — we haven’t really been together – but Camryn Collins and Erin Foley both show a lot of potential, and will benefit from the invaluable experience to learn from the seniors this year. Another senior stepping up is Aislinn Servaes, a guard.
“Normally, we would have had the whole summer league to get to know each other better on the court,” Downs said, “but we didn’t have that. But (the players) know each other from other sports, though they’re still getting to know each other and their tendences, but I’m happy from what I’ve seen thus far.”
“We are somewhat young, and with the exception of Katelyn and Jordyn, the others don’t have a great deal of varsity game experience,” Downs said. “I have always focused on the defensive side of the game; the amount of effort and determination that the players are able to give in this aspect of their game goes a long way with how I look at them as players. I am happy to see that the players share my enthusiasm regarding tenacity, foot speed and team defense.”
Attleboro
Head coach Martin Crowley’s Bombardiers made great strides last year and improved significantly from previous seasons, although they still finished with a 10-12 mark. But that was still good enough to get Attleboro into the Division 1 South Sectional, where it fell to Needham, the eventual tournament runner-up.
“Early on last season, consistency was a problem,” Crowley recalls, “but not coming down the stretch. We qualified for the tournament, which came down to the last game of the year, against North. We were still trying to find our identity, but we played much better the second half of the year.”
The Attleboro program only lost a pair of seniors to graduation, although both Nyah Thomas and Liv McCall were significant contributors and will be missed. But there are pieces in place to make the Bombardiers competitive again this season.
“We’re strong up front, with senior co-captain Ryan Johnson (5-11) and junior Meg Gordon (5-10); Ryan’s spent four years in the program, Meg three, and both are athletic, long forwards, who do a lot at both ends of the floor,” Crowley said. “Last season, the bulk of our points were through Nyah and Liv, but we’re more than pleased with the girls being asked to fill those roles. (Co-captain) Gabby Bosh returns in that role as a senior, and (junior sisters) Hailey and Lindsey Perry, during this challenging off-season, both look really good early on.”
Senior Emma Reilly is the other the co-captain.
“Narissa Smith, a guard, and Kayla Goldrick, a guard/forward, are two very impressive freshmen,” Crowley said. “Sarah Maher, a sophomore forward, and junior Avery Vieira give us depth in the guard/forward position.
“We’re very competitive. I’m happy with the kids we have and the newcomers, who are great additions. We like to talk about how we’re fortunate to be in the gym, and how we must make the most of our opportunities. It’s a group of dedicated and hard-working kids.
“Last year, things went through Nyah, the year before by committee,” Crowley added. “Meg Gordon down the stretch was a double-double machine last year, but everybody on our team will have to share the bulk of the load, share the ball a lot. One game it’ll be one kid, another kid in another game, but somebody will have to step up on any given night.”
“We’re excited, we can’t wait to get back in the gym and get going again. It’s great to see the kids come in and smile again, and get some normalcy from the athletic end of things.”
Bishop Feehan
Normally, when a new head coach takes over a program, there is expected to be a transition period as players get accustomed to the new way of doing things and the systems implemented. But the Bishop Feehan girls not only adjusted to first-year coach Amy Dolores after coaching legend Mike Deady retired after 22 seasons, but flourished. The Shamrocks went 17-5 last season and reached the sectional semifinal, where it fell to top-seeded and eventual champion Bridgewater-Raynham.
It’s back to the drawing board for Bishop Feehan this season, having graduated five seniors.
“Overall, (2019-20) was a successful season; the girls had a great season, with two playoff wins, and it was a really good experience,” Dolores recalls.
The Shamrocks still have six-foot senior center-forward Kyla Cunningham — a tremendously talented player at both ends of the floor who is capable of double-figure scoring and rebounding totals. She will play at St. Anselm’s this fall.
In addition to Cunningham, the Shamrocks possess one of the best athletes in the school among the cast of guards, 5-foot-6 junior Haley Coupal, who already is committed to play UConn softball next spring. Coupal, the team’s leading scorer last season.
“Along with Kyla, we have five juniors who were in solid rotation last year with a lot of varsity experience, and after a couple of games (this season), look poised and comfortable,” Dolores said.
The returning juniors include guards Lydia Mordarski (5-10), McKenzie Faherty, and Meghan Rapose, forward Olivia Olson (5-10), and guard/forward Camryn Fauria (5-11). The Shamrocks only have three seniors in Kyla, Reagan Jolen, and Elizabeth Higgins.
“So far (this season), I see a lot of unselfish play, really working hard to get the best shot,” Dolores said. “You can tell that the girls have some experience playing with each other; confidence, connected hard-nosed defense, rotations, it’s nice to see that progress.”
“Our offense is a little more exciting (this season). We have a variety of kids that can put stuff up at any point.”
”We also have three sophomores — Samantha Reale, Olivia Franciscus, and Mary Daley — all of whom played jayvee, and I’m hoping to get contributions from them.”
King Philip
After going 12-9 last season in his first year with the Warriors, King Philip girls’ basketball coach Dan Nagle is going back to the “firehouse” style of defense and high-pressure intensity. Hopefully, his Warriors will continue to feel comfortable in the system and make life miserable for opposing offenses.
“Overall, it was good (last season),” Nagle said. “We implemented a new, different style of play; I think it’s a style of play that requires a learning curve, but they picked it up quickly. Five (players) in and five out, get as many shots up as we can. Extremely high-tempo the entire game, and I’m really happy about how they picked it up.
“We play a very difficult schedule, a tough league with great coaches and players, a new brand, but we finished off great, and it provides a really good boost going into this year.”
KP’s pesky defense forced opponents to turn the ball over 32 times per game.
“We try to hit a few goals each game — 75 shots, 33 threes, 28 turnovers or more, and try to get 14 steals or more,” Nagle said. “If we can get those four goals, we have a pretty good chance to win. Last year, we averaged 63-ish points per game.”
“The havoc that we were able to cause, with the press, with a fresh group at all times, constant substituting, it made it difficult for our opponents. I think it might be a better fit for the style of play (this year). We’re a little younger but a little faster, with a lot of tremendous athletes, returners who have stepped into leadership roles and worked with the new players, teaching them how to do what we do.”
KP returns six seniors, including its three captains: Emma Glaser, who is the team’s top returning scorer and a Springfield College-commit, along with 5’-10 guard Courtney Keswick and 5’-7 guard Caroline Aaron.
“Emma is a defensive player, can shoot the three, probably is the best all-around player,” Nagle said. “Courtney is going to be right in the mix, in the off-guard spot, and one of the top three-point shooters in the league. Caroline is a tough bulldog-type, who led our team in steals (last season), really makes our system run, and is good at slashing to the basket. They’re three really good leaders and they’re psyched that they’re getting to play this season.
“We have a lot of kids who are going to contribute, Nagle added. “Junior Liv Lafonde (5’-10 forward), another great all-around kid, tremendous on defense, can shoot a little bit – she’s going to be a really good player. A lot of them are hard-working, team-first, high-character kids, so it’s really hard to single them out.
“It takes so many kids, efforts, to make it work,” Nagle said.
“We’ll rely on our depth: 13 kids, six seniors,” Nagle added.
Mansfield
Even though longtime head coach Mike Redding retired from his post at Mansfield after more than 20 years at the helm, the program is still in good hands, as his assistant and Hornet Hall-of-Fame player Heather McPherson (’07) is taking the reins this season of a team that failed to reach the postseason last season, but made great strides.
“Big shoes to fill — Coach Redding is a legend, but I’m very excited,” McPherson said. “We came together nicely in the end (last season),” McPherson recalls, “with the big senior class that we lost (10 players), but we have a big advantage this year — we have a lot of experience coming back.”
Mansfield, 9-14 last season, returns six seniors, including co-captains Ashley Santos (5-10 guard/forward), Sarah Dooling (5-9 forward) and Brooke Berube (5-11 forward).
“We’ll have 10 core (players), a bunch of swing players, 10 that will spend significant time on the court this year,” McPherson said.
“We’ve had great senior leadership in the preseason,” he added. “There’s so much excitement to play, since things were so up in the air — whether basketball was really going to happen.
“(Senior guard) Kayla Vine is great perimeter shooter,” McPherson said. “Santos is extremely versatile, and emerged as a top scorer and a tricky matchup (last season). (Sophomore guard) Abby Wager got some good minutes last year, and has great length, and an ability to shoot and drive.
Kacey Veiking, a 5-11 senior forward, will see some starts, as will Ally Prentis, another guard with a solid 3-point shot.
North Attleboro
First-year head coach Nikki Correia and the Rocketeers were 9-7 last season in early February and needed just one victory in its last four games to secure a postseason berth, but dropped all four and barely missed out on the sectional tournament,
but that hasn’t deterred Correia and her current Big Red squad.
“That (finish) was really rough on all of us,” Correia recalled. “Each team we were about to play (down the stretch), we had beaten, and I said, listen, sometimes we can get caught up in that, the first win, but I knew there’s going to be a big adjustment (by teams). Amanda Kaiser got really hot the first time around, straight-up man, especially the Canton game, so I knew that we’d see some box-and-one, different looks thrown at us (the second time around). That’s what happened; we tried to make adjustments, but it was tough to.”
“But I was very proud of the girls,” Correia added. “It was the first year (with me); I had been part of the program the last five years, but it was a new style from the former coach. I like to play up-tempo, a quicker pace, to get the girls to buy into that and understand, and play fast and under control. They worked really hard, and I saw an improvement, and I saw how they understood and bought in, and I was proud of them and how far we came.
“The stuff I’ve seen (thus far this season), I’m so optimistic and happy,” Correia said. “They came into this year with that year with me under their belt. One girl who missed all last year, she’s a great defender, but had three surgeries in one year, and is still working her way back, (senior co-captain) Lydia Santos – it’s just another element for us.
“Seeing them really, really understand, the rotation, starting to understand and play basketball, it’s great,” Correia added. “Last year, I was putting in new things, and they were working hard to understand it. Letting things come to them, watching the defenses.”
Forward/guard Siobhan Weir is the other senior co-captain, and meshing with Amanda Kaiser, Santos, and guard Cailyn Maxcy among the senior leadership seems to be paying dividends for North.
“I do have a 12-man roster,” Correia said. “It’s a nice core of girls returning; four of my seniors are seasoned really well, athletic, excellent leadership. I would say I would go seven (players) deep. My bench is young, mostly made up of juniors, but they’re able to come in and see what’s expected, learning from the other girls, that quickness.”
Sophomores Ava McKeon and Summer Doherty, along with 5-10 junior forward Taylor McMath, also made big impacts for Correia’s squad last season, and big things are expected in 2021.
“The seniors I have blend together, and look very comfortable,” Correia said. “Just the way they’re moving without the ball; I do have high expectations because what I’ve been seeing (in practices), you hope that carries over into the games.”
