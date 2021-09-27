CANTON — Morgan Norrman set up a pair of goals within the first 10 minutes of the second half as the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team past Canton High 4-0 Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Norrman set up Heidi Lawrence for KP’s third goal with a through ball in the 44th minute and then set up Mikayla Thompson in the 48th minute.
Lauren Casper posted her fifth shutout in goal for the Warriors, having to face just six shots.
Ella Pisani scored the opening goal for the Warriors (6-1) at the eight-minute mark with Dani Lomuscio assisting. Kylie Mendendez delivered the fourth goal in the 61st minute with Pisani assisting. The Warriors are off until Thursday when they face Attleboro.
Attleboro 4, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Senior Zoe Johnson-Kiff scored three goals and senior captain Emily Dunlea assisted on two goals as the Bombardiers took two points in the Hockomock League match.
Johnson-Kiff put the Bombardiers in front 2-0 in the 32nd minute (from Dunlea) and 3-0 in the 38th minute (from Kacey Parker). She netted her hat trick goal to give AHS a 4-0 lead in the 63rd minute (from Dunlea). AHS generated 12 shots and totaled four corner kicks.
Jamie Davies gave the Bombardiers the lead in the 15th minute with Kahlan Gray assisting. The Bombardiers were sparked by the play of Emily Khang and Bethany Alves, while goalie Lexi Campbell blanked the Black Knights over the first 40 minutes. Attleboro visits King Philip Thursday.
Mansfield 6, Sharon 1
SHARON — Anna Darlington and Courtney Croke scored their first varsity career goals as the Hornets took the meeting of Hockomock League members. Mansfield (5-2) staked a 1-0 halftime lead with Darlington scoring the go-ahead goal in the 22nd minute.
Senior Tarynn Smith accounted for four Hornet points with two goals and two assists, while Darlington also had two assists. Gabby Smith and Avery Hawthorne delivered second-half goals for Mansfield, which visits Taunton Wednesday.
North Attleboro 3, Milford 0
MILFORD — Junior goalie Maddie Ferrin had six saves for the shutout as the Rocketeers stopped the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League match.
Senior striker Steph McKenna scored the first goal for the Big Red (3-4-1) in the fifth minute, assisted by Brooke Solomon. Emma Pratt made it a two-goal lead for North in the seventh minute. Haley Sinacola also scored for the Rocketeers off of a second half direct kick. North entertains Stoughton Thursday.
