WRENTHAM — Junior captain Ella Pisani scored a pair of goals and senior captain Meg Norman collected a pair of assists as the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team ran past Taunton High 5-0 Monday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
The Warriors (2-0) scored four first-half goals within a 12-minute span to take control. At the other end of the field, goalies Lauren Casper and Makenna Norman shared the goaltending duties, with neither having to make save in the shutout.
Pisani drilled a pair of shots inside the penalty box area to put the Warriors in front, at 2:59 and 6:08, both on feeds from Meg Norman.
Paulina Baczkowski (at 6:15 from Pisani) and Rachel DeFlaminis (at 14:13 from Kylie Anderson) created a four-goal margin for KP. Sophomore Kylie Menendez scored the fifth KP goal in the second half with Menendez assisting. The Warriors return to action Wednesday at Stoughton.
Franklin 2, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers were denied in advancing the ball through the midfield and on the flanks in the Hockomock League loss. Franklin tallied twice within the first 12 minutes, in the ninth minute off of a corner kick and in the 12th minute on a partial breakaway.
Alexis Campbell totaled nine saves in goal for the Bombardiers (1-2), who created four corner kicks.
Attleboro host North Attleboro Wednesday in the second half of a boys-girls doubleheader.
Mansfield 3, Milford 1
MANSFIELD — The Scarlet Hawks stunned Mansfield, taking the lead on a bad-hop bounce two minutes into the Hockomock League match, but the Hornets took over in the final 78 minutes, sparked by the play of junior midfielder Bridget Hanley.
Milford was limited to two shots and Mansfield goalie Olivia Salisbury did not have to make a save.
Katie Miller factored prominently for the Hornets, setting up Avery Hawthorne in the 18th minute for the equalizer and Lyla Nappa in the 21st minute for the go-ahead goal on a through ball.
Karen Smith created a two-goal lead for Mansfield in the 49th minute with Gabby Smith. Mansfield visits Foxboro Wednesday.
North Attleboro 3, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Emma Pratt and Steph McKenna each had a goal and an assist as the Rocketeers took the Hockomock League win. Pratt delivered the match-winning goal on a ball played over the top by McKenna into the penalty box area during the first half.
Pratt then set up McKenna for North’s third goal, in the 71st minute. Haley Sinacola scored her first varsity goal for the Big Red on a third quarter free kick in the 54th minute.
Summer Doherty and Meaghan Dowd led the North Defense while Sophia Bostock, Autumn Hewitt and Brooke Sullivan played well in the midfield. Maddie Ferrin had the clean sheet in goal.
The Rocketeers invade Attleboro Wednesday.
Foxboro 9, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — Kailee McCabe scored three goals as the Warriors broke out to a 5-1 lead by intermission in beating the Black Knights in a Davenport Division match. Jordan Carman and freshman Neve Taylor each added two goals for the Warriors (2-1).
Lauren Miley and Sophia Auclair added single scores for the Warriors, who visit Mansfield Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.