RAYNHAM — Joe Boselli in the attacking zone and Jesper Makudera in the defensive zone proved equal to their assignments in paving the way for the King Philip Regional High hockey team to skate away with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in a non-league game against Bridgewater-Raynham.
Makudera posted his fourth shutout in goal for the Warriors, blanking the Trojans through 45 minutes in making 24 saves.
Boselli scored the game-winning goal for KP (6-2) in the second period, with Nolan Feyler assisting. Then Boselli netted his second goal in the third period.
Conor Cooke upped the Warriors’ lead to two goals early in the third period with Aidan Boulger assisting. KP next visits Canton for a 4 p.m. game Saturday.
Canton 2, Mansfield 0
FOXBORO — Sean McCafferty, standing tall in goal, blanked the Bulldogs of Canton High through two periods of play in the Hockomock League game.
But, the Hornets could not buy a goal in falling to Canton. The Bulldogs took the lead a minute into the third period and then added an empty net goal in the final minute.
McCafferty finished with 33 saves for the Hornets (3-3-1). Mansfield came up empty on a pair of first period power plays, while the Hornets killed off a pair of Bulldog man advantages over the first two periods.
“It was a really hard fought game between two great teams,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini. Mansfield held a 34-28 edge in shots.
The Hornets travel to Providence Thursday for a non-league game against Barrington (R.I.) to be played at Brown University’s Meehan Auditorium with a 6:30 pm. start.
Foxboro 4, Oliver Ames 1
FOXBORO — Jack Watts and Kirk Leach each scored two goals, both tallying their second goals on empty net shots over the final 90 seconds of the Hockomock League game.
Espen Reager in goal for Foxboro blanked the Tigers in both the first and third periods.
“We kept coming at them,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said after the game.
Foxboro tallied a trio of third period goals to break a 1-1 tie after 30 minutes with Watts’ first goal, in the first minute of the final session with Leach assisting, proving to be the game-winner. Leach, who assisted on both goals by Watts, had put Foxboro in front in the first period.
The Warriors (2-3-1) next host Franklin Saturday at 7 p.m.
Girls
King Philip 10, Shawsheen Reg. 0
FOXBORO — Sydney O’Shea led King Philip with two goals and three assists on the night as they lit up the scoreboard against Shawsheen at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Makenzie Shandley and Jen Daniels also had two scores on the night for the Warriors, who led 4-0 after one period and extended their lead to 9-0 after two. Other goal scorers on the night for KP were Olivia Donovan, Sammy Robison, Morgan Cunningham and Avari Maxwell.
Goaltenders Mallory Johnston and Cristina Coleman stopped 10 shots to combine for the shutout for the Warriors (3-4), who are back at the FSC at 7:30 pm Saturday to face off with Medway.
