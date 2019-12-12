FOXBORO — There is a twinkle in the eye of Foxboro High hockey coach Mark Cedorchuk.
“I haven’t seen the depth to this extent since I’ve been here,” said Cedorchuk, embarking on his 12th season on the Warrior bench. “The level of experience, overall team speed and depth that we have, we’re looking to have a great season.”
Foxboro won 12 games and tied three last season and return a staunch goalkeeper in Espen Reager and two of the best scorers in the Hockomock League in senior Ron MacLellan and junior Kirk Leach.
Foxboro set program records for wins for two consecutive seasons and qualified for postseason play in back-to-back seasons for the first time.
“We have a tougher schedule than we’ve had in the past,” Cedorchuk said. “We’re trying to make the playoffs again and trying to make a run when we get there.”
Reager, a senior and Hockomock League MVP last season, posted four shutouts with a 2.19 goals against mark and a .930 save percentage. Leach will center a line with sophomore right wing Jack Watts and sophomore left wing Brady Daly. MacLellan will work on a second unit at left wing with senior captain and center Sebastian Rickets, a three-year starter along with Ryan Jacobs, a transfer from Bishop Feehan, on right wing
Foxboro scored the fifth-most goals (87) in the Hockomock League last season (with four goals or more in 12 games) and Cedorchuk foresees no stopping the Warriors taking the puck to the net. The Warriors’ forward depth will come from centers Ben Ricketts and Mike Grace, along with wings Josh Bertumen, Sean Craven and Liam O’Toole.
“We have some big shoes to fill on defense,” Cedorchuk said, losing three defensemen. “We have some guys who have stepped up that have played forward in the past, but they’re very good hockey players, very athletic and they’re going to play.”
The lone incumbent in front of Reager is senior Kyle McGinnis, with the Warriors having limited 19 foes to three goals or less last season. Working their way into the mix are junior Mike Grace, sophomores Dylan Pothier, Eoin Reager and Tom Marcucella along with freshman Alex Coviello. “We’re very happy with our overall team depth straight down — everyone can play,” Cedorchuk said. “We’re not a very big team, but we’re a fast team and a well-conditioned team, I can promise you that.”
North Attleboro
All systems are go for the Big Red. Even with the loss of an Hockomock League All-Star goalie in Ryan Warren, whirlwind right wing Todd Robinson and a 21-point producer in Anthony Zammiello, coach Ben McManama and the Rocketeers just might be even better than last season’s 11-win, tournament-tested team.
“We could be good,” McManama said of the Rocketeers, who have a veteran cast of defensemen in front of new goalie, senior Nick DiGiacomo.
All four defensemen are varsity veterans in seniors Jake McNeany, Will Yeomans and Jeff Baker along with Charlie Connolly.
“We’ll definitely be good on the backside,” McManama said, with North having limited all 22 of its foes last season to three goals or less. “The key is if we can stay healthy.”
The Rocketeers have scrimmaged Mansfield and Norton and have demonstrated a knack for being efficient in transition out of the defensive zone and with creating scoring chances.
The Rocketeers return team-leading scorer Dennis Morehouse, the senior right wing having totaled 15 goals and four assists last season. He is currently working on a potentially dynamic line with senior Jack Connolly and junior Tyler Sarro.
McManama has several combinations for second and third lines with Brady Sarro, Nick Longa, Nik Kojoian and Matt McSweeney.
“We’re a little different style team than what we have been,” McManama said. “We’re maybe not as physical, but our skating is very good — we’re quicker than usual.”
Attleboro
Developing depth and scoring goals are the areas of immediate concern for Bombardier boss Mark Homer. AHS is coming off of a 10-10-2 season, having scored 89 goals and qualifying for the MIAA Tournament.
The Bombardiers return a four-year veteran in senior Ryan Morry, the team’s No. 2 scorer last season with 16 goals and 24 assists. He’ll be working on a line with junior Aidan Diggin and freshman Jake Ward.
Attleboro benefitted by adding a pair of transfers from the Foxboro Charter School in the Dryjowicz brothers, Owen, a junior and Aidan, a freshmen. Both are currently on a line with sophomore Nate Parker.
A third line has junior Austin Blais centering for senior Liam McDonugh with senior Kyle Miniati and junior Owen Graney also working the wings.
“We are developing three lines with three new recruits and the returning veterans,” Homer said.
Sophomores Nick Piazza and Mike Dutremble are alternating in goal. The defensive cast has senior Zach Pierce, junior Sam Flynn and sophomore Sean Marshall, all with varsity experience.
King Philip
the Warriors were denied an MIAA Tournament berth last season by the margin of one point, coming down to the final game of the season.
“With the crew that we have, we fully expect to be there this season,” KP coach Paul Carlow said after a scrimmage with Hockomock League rival Mansfield.
The Warriors lost five seniors to graduation and return nine regulars, including four-year varsity veterans in senior forwards and captains Chris Daniels, Jack Coulter and Joe Boselli.
The King Philip defense is filled with all upper classmen as well in seniors Kyle Gray and Ethan McGuire along with juniors Shea Cunningham, Rocco Bianculli, Dave Lawler and Geoff Bowes.
The Warriors have a two-headed goal situation in senior three-sport (also golf, tennis) standout Nate Ihley and senior Jesper Makudera.
“They’re both similar in ability, so we may just ride with whoever has the hot hand,” Carlow said.
Up front, Carlow is tinkering with his line combinations, mixing his senior veterans along with seniors Brian Lucente and Rich Ray, juniors Conor Cooke (10 goals last season), Paul McDonald, Aidan Boulter and Justin Yatsuhashi.
“This is the strongest, most experienced team that I will be putting out there in my five years,” Carlow said. “We have a lot of experience and some speed up front. Like everyone else, we just have to stay healthy and stay out of the penalty box.”
Mansfield
Begin with the fact that the Hornets will send Sean McCafferty out onto the ice to stand between the goalposts and block shots.
The Mansfield High hockey team boasts one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the Hockomock League and will be riding his skill set through the first month of the season as coach Mike Balzarini tinkers with the roster.
Balzarini had some 48 players lace up skates for the Hornet program, including a trio of returning defensemen and two solid lines.
“I think we are as deep as we were last year,” Balzarini said of his Hornets, who reached the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament quarterfinal round, scoring 95 goals on offense and limiting 14 foes to two goals or less.
McCafferty, a senior, is coming off a season in which he compiled a 2.03 goals against mark with a .920 save percentage and four shutouts.
In front of him on defense will be senior captain Joe Troiano along with seniors Conor Benoit and Jake Gormley.
The Hornets have scrimmaged King Philip and North Attleboro and Balzarini cites the skating skills, the passing of the puck and the chemistry on offense as being very good. “The offense will be fine, it’s just that the defense is not as deep.”
One Hornet line has a trio of veterans seniors, Kevin Belanger, Chris Jenkins and Jake Lund. A second line has senior Ben Ierado, junior Cam Page and sophomore Liam Anastasia.
