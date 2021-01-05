FOXBORO — Mark Cedorchuk has the Foxboro High hockey program skating in the right direction. After all, the Warriors advanced to the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional, taking eventual champion Hanover into a drama-filled three periods of prime-time playoff hockey.
Cedorchuk and the Warriors believe that they are capable of achieving success once again this season, with the goal being a Hockomock League championship without an MIAA Tournament in the offing due to the coronavirus pandemic rules put into practice.
“These kids are happy that they have a season, period,” Cedorchuk said of the 10-game slate, the first game of which is against Franklin on Wednesday. “They appreciate every minute that they’re on the ice, every day.”
The Warriors will have to fill a void in goal with the graduation of Hockomock League All-Star Espen Reager. Seniors Jack Spinney and Connor Callahan have proven that they are both capable of being No. 1 and Cedorchuk was encouraged by Foxboro’s competitive spirit and drive in a scrimmage against perennial power Canton.
One thing is for certain: Foxboro will be able to score goals. The Warriors’ top line of senior captain Brady Daly with junior Jack Watts and senior Kirk Leach all have good skills in the attacking zone. The Warriors have a solid and speedy line in senior Ryan Jacobs with juniors Ben Ricketts and Matt Grace, all with extensive varsity experience. Senior Liam O’Toole will center a line with juniors Derek Axon and Tom Marcucella.
“We have some speed and some talent up front,” Cedorchuk said. “They know that we can hold our own, that we can compete.”
Junior Eoin Reager is one of the best defensemen in the Hockomock League.
“He’s solid,” said Cedorchuk “He has good hands and he sees the ice well.”
Juniors Alex Coviello and Dylan Pothier are talented and in their third varsity seasons, while freshmen Sullivan Kannally and Connor Hayes are both very skilled and skate right at home in their roles.
Foxboro compiled a 10-5-5 record last season, trumping No. 10 seed Abington and No. 2 seed St. John Paul en route to the Division 3 South semifinals.
“Even with the new rules, the game is still fluid, the flow of the game doesn’t seem different,” Cedorchuk said of the prospects for play. “The kids have done the best that they can to manage through wearing masks and all, with the distancing on the benches and showering at home. We’re thankful to be playing hockey.”
Attleboro
Maybe a bit of that Canton magic will rub off on the Bombardiers as former Bulldog assistant Greg Chamberlain takes reign of the program.
“We want to keep it simple, but we want all hands on deck,” Chamberlain said of a need for a disciplined approach to the game in all three zones. “You look at all of the good teams and naturally, it starts with defense, being sound in your own zone, but all of the good teams play three or four lines. We need for everyone to play their role.”
Perhaps the most important player on the ice will be junior goalkeeper Nick Piazza, a two-year starter. The Bombardiers also have junior Mike DeTremble and freshman Julian Horton, whom Chamberlain believe could start for many other teams.
“The key, though, is not to have our goalies face 50 shots a night,” Chamberlain said.
Captain Owen Dryjowicz is moving from a forward spot to defense, working with junior captain Sean Marshall and seniors Troy Pleau and Zach Pierce. Junior Isaiah Silva and sophomore Luke Logan add quality depth.
Up front, sophomore Aidan Dryjowicz starts out centering senior captain and right wing Jake Ward with freshman left wing Dane Holske. A second line has senior Owen Graney with junior Nate Parker and sophomore Colin Flynn, all three of which substantial and contributing minutes last season. A third line will likely be junior Brendan Raymond of AHS golf fame with senior Austin Blais and sophomore Mike LaChance.
King Philip
Coach Paul Carlow would love to see how his Warriors would fare this season were there to be an MIAA Tournament.
The King Philip roster has 13 veterans, including four senior defensemen and plenty of Warriors all over the ice who can put the puck in the net.
“We have three of our top four scorers back, we have experience,” Carlow said.
Senior captain Conor Cooke, at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, is a strong, experienced power forward. Senior Aidan Bolger, who led KP with 12 goals returns with seniors Paul MacDonald and Justin Yatsuhaski. Junior Nolan Feyler put the puck in the net 10 times last season and classmate Sean Fitzpatrick is one of eight juniors who will be immediate contributors.
King Philip possesses one of the premier defensemen in the Hockomock League, one of the best scorers too in senior captain Rocco Bianculli (six goals, 18 assists). Add senior captain David Lawlor, along with classmates Shea Cunningham and Geoff Bowes, and the Warriors are sure and steady from the blue line in. Sophomore Kyle Abbott will get the starting nod in goal.
“Hockey starts at the back,” Carlow emphasized of being strong in the defensive zone.
King Philip posted a 10-6-5 record last season, bowing in the first round of the MIAA Tournament to Hockomock League rival Franklin.
“It’s a different game a little bit this season with the masks and some adjustments in the rules,” Chamberlain said, “but the kids are happy to be out there. They want to play. We’ve got some good speed, good balance, I’m optimistic.”
Mansfield
For the Hornets, it’s all about pace, putting pressure on opponents in the attacking zone, being quick on pucks in the neutral zone and checking with gusto in the defensive zone.
“I like this team, it’s a good skating team, we’ve had good up-tempo in practices,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said.
The Hornets are coming off of a 7-8-6 season, bowing out of the MIAA Tournament in the first round. With an abbreviated 10-game Hockomock League season this winter, the Hornets know that there can be no slow starts or lulls.
The Hornets have a strong core of forwards in captain Cam Page, seniors Mark DeGirolamo and Kyle Oakley along with juniors Liam Anastasia, Ryan Doherty and Dylan Benoit — all of whom can find the back of the net with their shots.
Senior captain Jake Quirk leads a good skating and experienced cast of defensemen. Juniors Joe Gormley, Ben Levine and James Hughes, along with sophomore Pat Gormley, have a good sense of playing the puck in the back zone. At the moment, Chris Harmon and Chris O’Brien are battling it out for the goalkeeper’s job.
“From what I’ve seen, the kids have been able to adjust wearing masks, they wore them during captains practices and there don’t appear to be any issues,” Balzarini said. “Some of the rules are a little different, the scrums in the corners, but overall, the goal is the same, to play good, solid hockey.”
North Attleboro
Rocketeers’ coach Ben McManama has been pleased with the skating skills of the players in the program, the depth among the defensemen and forwards and the fact that he has solid role players.
‘We don’t have that one or two guys who are going to pop up at you off the page,” McManama said. “We’re going to have to be very disciplined, but I think that we’ll be a tough team to play against.”
That was proven in a scrimmage against Mansfield and North intends to prove it once again in its season debut Wednesday against Oliver Ames.
North posted a 7-8-6 record last season, bowing in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
Senior captain Tyler Sarro and his brother, junior Brady Sarro, have all of the tools to be impact players in all three zones. McManama has a quartet of juniors who are due for breakout seasons, Nik Kojoian, Sam Clarke, Jake Gruber and Nick Longha, all of who played substantial minutes last season.
Senior Jim Birch and freshman Kyle Gruber will be the goalkeepers. Senior Charlie Connolly heads the cast of defensemen with juniors Austin Comrie and Anthony Westcott have varsity experience.
“The kids have done fine with the wearing of masks, it’s commonplace now,” McManama said of adjusting to puck-friendly pandemic rules for competition. “What I like is that we have depth, we can roll three lines out there.”
