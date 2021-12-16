WRENTHAM — ‘Defending Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division champions’ has a nice ring to it for the members of the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team.
“We’re a pretty experienced group with 12 veterans, 11 seniors,” King Philip coach Paul Carlow noted of his roster, buoyed by the largest numbers of players (47) in the program since he took over as the Warrior mentor seven seasons ago.
“The numbers are growing, kids want to play King Philip hockey,” Carlow added. “Because of that, our talent is better, our depth is better and we have stronger teams.”
Best of all, the Warriors return one of the most dynamic players in the Hockomock League in sophomore Brad Guden (10 goals, 10 assists), being converted from forward to defense to maximize his transitional and passing skills.
The rest of the Warrior defensemen are experienced and skilled, seniors Nolan Jackson and Quin Gartske, along with second-year sophomore starter Max Robison. Junior Kyle Abbott will be stationed between the pipes.
Senior captains Sean Crowther, Kevin Birenbaum and rugged 6-foot-2 Shaun Fitzpatrick (eight goals, five assists) anchor the top line.
In winning the Hockomock League title for the first time in 15 seasons last season, King Philip’s three top scorers return from a 9-1 club, a team that averaged six goals (61 scored) per game.
Nolan Feyler, who missed all of last season with a broken collarbone, scored 16 points in 20 games as a sophomore and Carlow likes his production potential as so with junior James Boldy.
Another line might have seniors Dan McCarthy, John Campbell and Ian Hill.
The Warriors’ preseason got off to a bit of a slow start with King Philip competing in the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl, the fourth time in Carlow’s seven seasons he has been faced with the situation. “We don’t play right away, I pushed the schedule out,” Carlow said of a Dec. 20 season debut game against Medway in Foxboro.
The Warriors have scrimmaged Mansfield, Bridgewater-Raynham and Lowell Catholic.
“We have a good thing going,” Carlow said of the success throughout all sports at King Philip, the tradition of winning in football and in hockey. “I expect us to contend for a league title again.”
Attleboro
After an abbreviated COVID-19 laced one-win season, Bombardier coach Greg Chamberlain is hoping for a better and more consistent season this winter.
“These kids have good attitudes and they know the system, we’re getting there,” the second-year coach said.
Senior captain and goalkeeper Nick Piazza (3.8 goals against, .910 save percentage) is a focal figure, but AHS needs to create more offense to keep the pressure and the pucks from finding their way to the crease.
Senior captain Sean Marshall and senior Isaiah Silva are the defensive veterans with sophomore Dane Holske moved back from defense ready to log a lot of minutes.
Up front, senior captain Nate Parker will be on a line with junior center Colin Flynn and freshman Nate Conroy. A second line will have junior Mike LaChance centering for senior left wing Owen Parker and freshman right wing Austin Bessette.
“The offensive chances, we have to capitalize on,” Chamberlain said of creating goals.
AHS added nine freshmen to a program which graduated eight seniors.
“It’s a matter of getting kids in better shape and up to speed of playing at the varsity level,” Chamberlain said. “We know what we’re doing, we know the system, the forecheck, it’s just the little things.”
Foxboro
Warriors coach Mark Cedorchuk scans his roster, and sees nine seniors with a lot of experienced four-year veterans.
“Everyone is looking forward to getting back to a regular season, practices five days a week, two games,” Cedorchuk said after the pandemic-interrupted 2020-21 season.
Foxboro finished at 4-6, but “It didn’t have the feel for a regular season,” Cedorchuk said. “It almost felt like practices.”
For now, one senior-laden line has Matt Grace centering for Tom Marcucella on the right andJack Watts (four goals, seven assists) on the left. A second line has senior Ben Ricketts centering for senior right wing Derek Axon and sophomore left wing Connor Hayes. Also in the mix for the attack will be senior Steve Bridges, Finn and Leo Campbell and Dan Jacobs.
Senior Josh Marcoux gets the starting nod in goal. Seniors Dylan Pothier and Brady Callahan along with junior Alex Coviello and sophomore Sullivan Kennally will be the regular defensemen.
“We’ll be able to skate four lines and we have a solid defensive corps,’ Cedorchuk said. “We have some skilled kids, some feisty kids, some experienced kids.”
North Attleboro
The Big Red are primed for success. At least first-year head coach Kyle Heagney, the Rocketeers’ assistant the previous two seasons, believes so.
“Our nucleus is back,” Heagney said of the 14 returners, having lost just two forwards and one defenseman to graduation. “We’re re-stocking a bit, but we’re going to be gritty, hard-working, blue-collar team. That’s going to be our identity.”
North is coming off of an 8-6 season and has experience all through the defensive cast with senior captain Austin Comery paired with senior Sean Mahoney and senior Anthony Westcott working with juniors Gavin Arabian and Will Converse. Sophomore Kyle Gruber is getting the starting nod in goal.
At the moment, the line combinations have senior captain Nik Kojoian (nine goals, 14 assists) centering for junior Joe Quinn on the left and senior Sam Clarke on the right side. Senior Brady Sarro (12 goals, six assists) is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and may move to left wing on that line.
A second line has junior Brody Gaulin centering senior Nick Longa to his left and junior Mark Ayvazyan to his right. A third line will have sophomore Kaden Burns at center with junior Troy Carlisle on the right with Quinn on the left when Sarro returns.
“We’ll work hard for all our success,” Heagney said. “I like how we’ve played, I like our effort. Our identity is going to be defensive hockey. We have to get pucks to the net, seams and a better presence in front of the net.”
Mansfield
Following scrimmages against Bishop Feehan and King Philip, Hornets coach Mike Balzarini is more than content with the skating skills and scoring potential up front and the work of a three-year starter in goal in Chris Hormann.
“Our top six forwards are back, we’re skilled up front,” Balzarini said.
Currently, he has senior captain Dillion Benoit (seven goals, seven assists) centering for senior Kyle Oakley on the right and senior Ryan Doherty on the left. A second line has senior center Liam Anastasia with classmates Brayden Purtell at right wing and Mark DeGirolamo (eight goals, five assists) at left wing.
The Hornets are coming off of a 5-6 season and have to shore up their defensive cast which returns just one veteran, junior Pat Gormley. Junior Brendan Flynn and sophomore Will Cameron will be logging a lot of regular and specialty team time. Ryan DeGirolamo will be in the mix too.
“This is a good-skating team, we’re pretty quick up front,” Balzarini said. ‘We move the puck well. I have a good feeling about this team, with the guys coming back. They know what we expect from them. I expect a lot of good things.”
