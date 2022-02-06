BOSTON — After a season’s worth of hard work, many local coaches had high hopes for their teams ahead of Sunday night’s Hockomock League Indoor Track Championships, held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
“The fact that [the entire team has] made it this far — to the league meet — is a testament to their dedication and their perserverance,” King Philip girls coach Lauren Farkash said. “It’s been a tough season with COVID and with COVID return-to-play-protocols that were put in place, and each and every one of (the athletes) that has made this meet has overcome a lot of hurdles; they have definitely earned their way here.”
With the top three female shot putters — Ahunna James, Kate O’Neill, and Hannah Crocker — on their roster, Farkash said that the Warriors were looking to have a one-two-three sweep in the shot-put event.
In addition to competing in the shot-put event, Farkash said James will also be competing in the 55 meters and the high jump.
“She may do some really good things,” Farkash said of James. “And, we may see some placements from Grace Lawler (who competes in the 55 meters and the 4x200 relay) as well.”
Kate O’Neal’s second-place finish in the shot put (33 feet, four inches) led the KP girls, which scored 27 points and finished eighth overall. James (32 feet, six inches) and Crocker (31 feet, 11.5 inches) took home third- and fourth-place honors in the event.
The Warriors were hoping to win the boys’ 1000 meters, too, as they have the number-one seed — Noah Hurd — in that event, as well. They were also looking to achieve placements in the boys’ 300, the boys’ 600, the boys’ 4x400, and the boys’ 4x800 events, King Philip boys coach John Berdos explained.
“We’re hoping they all have a great race, but regardless of that, they’ll have a great experience making it this far into the season,” Berdos said.
Anchored by a first-place finish from Hurd in the 1000 meters (2:42.57), the King Phillip boys team scored 45 points and placed sixth in the Hockomock League Championships Sunday.
The Warriors also notched a second-place finish in the 4x800 relay (8:42.9) from teammates Nate Gebhard, Luka Giardini, Hurd, and Colin Mahoney. The same four ended up third in the 4x400 relay (3:51.57).
Like Farkash, Attleboro High School girls’ coach Jillian Ellis also hoped to see her athletes succeed at Sunday’s meet.
“I’m excited for the Hocks this year,” Ellis said. “I’m looking for all of my athletes to pull from their training, trust the process, and give it a little bit more whether it be on the oval, in the infield, or in the circle.”
Since beginning as the Bombardiers head coach in the winter of 2020, Ellis said she has seen the team’s eagerness to improve.
“I have had the pleasure of watching these girls continue to grow, bond, and make a name for themselves as both individuals and as a team,” Ellis said. “In 2020, the girls won their first meet since entering into the Hockomock League, (and) this year they ended the season with a 2-3 record — again, the best record for them historically since entering into the Hock. The bug is there to continue to get better, be better, and to believe in themselves.”
In addition to the team’s hard work, Ellis also credited the leadership of captains Annie Cooney, Jahela Douglas, Madison Ellis, and Elayna Marinelli for helping to guide the team to the Hockomock League Indoor Track Championships this year.
“They lead by example, they lead with their heart, and they lead with a positive energy that is contagious,” Ellis said of the team’s captains.
Going into the Hockomock League Championships, Ellis said she expects her athletes to give it everything they have and that she is looking for PRs.
“What I drive home to the girls is that progression is the ultimate goal; not just in their PRs but also in their confidence. The lessons learned, the ups and downs of competing, the ability to write their own story both on and off the track is most important. Every meet is a new page in their book,” Ellis explained. “I can’t wait to see what story will be told this year at Hocks.”
The Attleboro girls ultimately scored 16 points and finished 11th in the Hockomock League Championships Center Sunday.
The Bombardiers were buoyed by a third-place finish from Emilia Smith in the mile run (5:41.79) and a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:42.55) from Smith along with teammates Rebecca Rainey, Jahela Douglas, and Madison Ellis.
The Bombardiers set 11 personal records on the night, including three in the 55-meter dash (Jahela Douglas 8.02, Jessica Jennison 8.58, and Lindsey Anastasia 8.33).
Mansfield High School girls’ track coach Chris Fong said he, too, was eager to see his team compete at the Hockomock League Championships — especially his seniors.
“I’m excited to see our seniors — Anna Buckley, Alanna Conley, Caitlin Dumouchel, Megan Johnston, Nicole Kobasa, Katherine Miller, and Julia Pike — compete (especially) after losing their indoor track and field season last year due to the pandemic,” Fong said. “I’m happy for them that they get to compete at Reggie Lewis Center in the Hockomock League Championship Meet one last time.”
With a 5-0 record, the Hornets came out on top of the Kelley-Rex Division in the 2021-2022 winter season, and Fong said they are prepared to compete one last time.
{p class=”xmsonormal”}“The athletes are all ready for Sunday’s meet,” he said. “It should be a good one.”
{p class=”xmsonormal”}
{p class=”xmsonormal”}
{p class=”xmsonormal”}