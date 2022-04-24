The Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Association announced its end-of-season awards on Saturday, with five area players receiving honors from the association.
Foxboro’s Dylan Gordon was named to the boys’ all-academic team, cracking the list as one of four players in Division 2.
Gordon, a forward who could be explosive anywhere on the floor, averaged 18.7 points per game along with 7.4 rebounds.
The All-Senior Team saw Mansfield’s Matt Hyland get selected in Division 2, receiving the honor as one of five players in the division. Norton’s Justin Marando, a sneaky guard who led the Lancers to a Final 4 appearance in Division 3, was also selected for Division 3.
Hyland finished the season with 17.5 points per game while adding 6.5 rebounds. Marando finished the season with 19 points per game, shooting 56 percent from the field with a 3-point percentage of 39 percent.
For the girls, Bishop Feehan’s Camryn Fauria and Attleboro’s Meghan Gordon were selected for the All-Senior Team in Division 1.
Fauria led the Shamrocks in scoring as a 6-0 forward under the basket. Gordon, another athletic forward who utilized her height to her advantage, finished with 16.8 points per game for fourth in the Hockomock League.
The MBCA is an organization with over 500 member schools, with schools being eligible for end-of-season awards. For teams who are not members, the organization is accepting registration for the 2022-23 season starting on July 1. For more info, visit mbcaorg.com.