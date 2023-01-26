SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys and girls swim teams swept their South Coast Conference tri-meet from Apponequet and Old Rochester Regional on Thursday night.
Seekonk’s boys scored 240 points to beat Old Rochester’s 339 and Apponequet’s 197 while the Warrior girls scored 343 to top Apponequet (287) and Old Rochester (278).
Seekonk, as a unit, set season bests in 37 of 38 events.
The Seekonk boys were led by Nicholas Cavic in the 200 meters freestyle, taking first at 1:49.52. He also took first in the 100 free at 1:00.23 and won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.02.
Chris Strycartz won the 200 IM, finishing at 2:11.93, and also took first in the 100 breaststroke. Lucas Zonfrillo and Michal Cabral went second and third the 100 backstroke, finishing at 1:10.26 and 1:19.17, respectively.
The Warrior boys also won the 200 medley relay and third in the 200 free relay. Both of Seekonk’s relay teams took first in the 400 freestye relay as well. The Seekonk girls placed first in both the 200 free and 200 medley.
The Seekonk girls were led by a third-place finish from Victoria Nichtingale’s in the 200 freestyle at 2:29.10. Addison Abreu took first in the 100 buterfly (1:00.73 and Emily Tonino took first in the 100 freestyle (1:00.23).
Tonino placed first in the 200 IM at 2:24.06, ahead of teammate Grace Baldassi in third at 2:40.82. Abreu and Nightingale also took first and second, finishing at 1:03.31 and 1:12.94, respectively.