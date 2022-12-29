BOSTON — The Norton High indoor track teams remain undefeated on Thursday, dominating in their dual meet with Tri-Valley League foe Bellingham. The Lancer girls won 81-14 while the Norton boys won 81-13 at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Norton’s girls went first and second in each of the field events. Molly Carter (23-0) and Adelle Crosscup (22-5) went 1-2 in the shot put and Zoe Santos (5-4) and Olivia Marsolais (4-4) were the top two in the high jump, all respectively.
Going first and second in the long jump was Shaylee Owens (14-3) and Marsolais (12-9 3/4) in the long jump.Owens took top billing in the 55 meter hurdles at 9.72 seconds. The Lancers went on to sweep the event, getting a second-place finish in Liana Danubio’s 10.21 time and Callie Doyle’s third-place time of 10.97.
The 55 dash was also a sweep for the Norton girls. Julia Mulvaney won the event at 8.40 with Doyle (8.52) and Marsolais (8.83) following behind. Sweeping the 1,000 meters for Norton was Shea Podbelski in first at 3:11.76 with Emma Wisnaskas (3:23.80) and Erin Podbelski (3:37.05) follwing in second and third.
Zoe Santos (48.23) and Danubio (48.81) went first and second in the 300 meters and Brooke Dennett (13:22.07) and Madie SHea (13:22.08) were stride-for-stride in the two mile race, taking first and second. Winning in the 600 meters was Carly Goodwin, clocking a time of 1:56.77.
Norton’s girls team took one win in the in the relays, clocking a time of 4:45.35 in the 4x400 meter relay. The team of Shea Podbelski, Emma Wisnaskas, Sienna Pietrasiewicz and Erin Podbelski ran in the relay.
The Lancer boys swept the long jump with Michael Raneri winning at 19-4. He also was second up in the high jump at 5-4, behind Jake Bratt’s winning height of 5-6 for Norton.
In the shot put, Ian Riviere won at 32-6 3/4.
The Norton boys took all medaling spots in the 55 meters, the 1,000 meters and the 300 meters.
Winning the 55 dash was Cam Bratt at 7.24, and was followed by Luke Ferreira (7.27) and Jake Bratt (7.30). Andrew McConnell won the 1,000 at 2:49.46 with Sean Parham (3:02.59) and Cam Johnson (3:03.15) following. Thomas Hassey won the 300 meters at 39.91 with Luke Ferreira second at 40.05 and Jake Antosca third at 40.34.
Going first and second in the 55 hurdles were Matt Cropley (9.44) and Adam Ferreira (10.80), respectively. Camden Lerner won the 600 meters at 1:33.32 and Jacob Ollerhead won the mile at 5:05.04. Going 1-2 in the two-mile was Michael Katsikis (10:50.55) and Stephen MacLennan (11:55.50).
The lone relay win for the Norton boys came in the 400 relay. Jake Ollerhead, Andrew McConnell, Sean Parham and Camden Lerner at 3:47.13.
