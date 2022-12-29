BOSTON — The Norton High indoor track teams remain undefeated on Thursday, dominating in their dual meet with Tri-Valley League foe Bellingham. The Lancer girls won 81-14 while the Norton boys won 81-13 at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Norton’s girls went first and second in each of the field events. Molly Carter (23-0) and Adelle Crosscup (22-5) went 1-2 in the shot put and Zoe Santos (5-4) and Olivia Marsolais (4-4) were the top two in the high jump, all respectively.

