BOSTON — Several area high school indoor track teams saw their freshmen and sophomores compete at the Reggie Lewis Center on Sunday, getting standout performances from their underclassmen against the small schools.
Brooke Serak continued to rewrite the Bishop Feehan girls athletics history books, breaking her own school record with a shot put toss of 40-3 to finish first. Serak was also named Outstanding Female Athlete of The Meet.
Feehan’s Gigi Colleran finished second in the long jump at 16-01 1/4. Placing fourth was Jill Olson in the 1,000 meters, clocking out with a time of 3:23.34. Placing eighth overall in the 300 meters was Molly Duignan, finishing at a time of 44.66.
On the boys side, Feehan had a fourth-place finish from Matt Shaw in the 300 meters, clocking in at 38.66. Also competing in the 300 was Mecca Thomas, finishing at 38.90 in seventh.
Norton had a good finish in the boys mile, placing eighth off Sean Parham’s time of 4:51.68 — a personal best. Norton’s boys 4x200 team also took ninth, timing out at 1:43.22, and Michael Raneri had the best finish among all Lancer competitors with a long jump distance of 19-02 1/4 to place second overall.
Foxboro had a strong day as a whole, placing ninth in the boys 1,000 with Trevor Palmer’s 2:58.17 time. The Warrior boys were also seventh in the 4x400 relay at 4:04.36 and had a 13th-place finish in the 55 meters from Ishmel Silla’s time of 7.18.
Seekonk had a seventh-place finish in the boys 55 hurdles by Edward Hindle at 9.15. Seekonk’s boys team took eighth in the 4x200 relay at 1:42.91.
The Warrior boys had a ninth-place shot put finish by David Souto, throwing a distance of 37-5 1/2.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s best result came in the boys 1,000 meters with Jeremy Gale clocking a time of 3:02.89. Tri-County’s also raced in the 1,000 meters with Evan Renzi clocking a time of 3:06.67.
Tri-County took seventh in the mile as Marty McCrave finished at a time of 4:40.97 while Nathan Howard placed eighth in the shot put at 36-3.