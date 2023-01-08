BOSTON — Several area high school indoor track teams saw their freshmen and sophomores compete at the Reggie Lewis Center on Sunday, getting standout performances from their underclassmen against the small schools.

Brooke Serak continued to rewrite the Bishop Feehan girls athletics history books, breaking her own school record with a shot put toss of 40-3 to finish first. Serak was also named Outstanding Female Athlete of The Meet.