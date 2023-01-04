BOSTON — The Hockomock League returned to the Track at New Balance on Tuesday night as the high school indoor track squads from Foxboro, Mansfield, Attleboro, North Attleboro and King Philip returned to action.
Mansfield past Foxboro, winning both the boys and girls dual meets with the Hornet boys cruising, 76-20, and the girls rolling, 68-28.
Mansfield’s boys took several first-place finishes, getting a top spot from Evan Rawlings in the 55 hurdles with a personal record time of 8.30.
Myles Brown and Sirius Li went first and second, respectively, in the 55-meter dash, and Grady Sullivan and Matt Breitenstein took first and second in the 300 meters.
Troy Penney (1:31.01) took first in the 600 meters, followed by teammate Kyle Dickinson in second. Talon Josnwon won the mile and Sam Taylor won the two-mile.
Mansfield placed first in the long jump with Evan Thevenot’s jump of 19-4. Rawlings won the high jump, clearing 5-2. Both relay teams won, with the 4x200 group clocking 1:40 and the 4x400 squad finishing at 3:37.
Foxboro’s lone dual win for the boys came in the shot put. Joe Flanagan led with a toss of 47 feet.
The Mansfield girls had two top finishes from Chloe Guthrie, winning the long jump (16-07) and the 55 dash (7.52). Elyssa Buchanan took the high jump (4-06) and the 55-meter hurdles (9.60).
Anna Moore won the two-mile at 12:33.93 for Mansfield. Alex Petrova (mile, 6:18.25) Olivia Barry (300, 45.57) and Avery Hawthorne (600, 1:50.28) also took home first-place finishes for Mansfield along with the 800 relay team.
Foxboro’s girls saw Chloe Davies win the high jump, clearing 4-10, and the 55 meters in 8.21. Brooke Davies won the 1,000 meters in 3:19.71.
Ella Campbell was second in the 55 meter hurdles and the 600 meters for the Warriors, and was part of the first-place 1,600 relay team.
Attleboro, North Attleboro split in boys, girls meets
The Attleboro boys defeated North Attleboro, 58-42, while the North Attleboro girls won, 53-47.
Attleboro’s Jeffrey Hudon won the two-mile at 11:13.40 and Sean O’Hara-Oulette won the 55 meter hurdles at 8.77. The Bombardier boys also won the 1,000 off the time of William Badger III (2:54.17).
Jordan Rivera-Silva won the 300 for the Bombardier boys, crossing at 36.64. He was part of the first-place 800 relay team. Attleboro also won the 1,600 relay.
North’s Nathan Shultz led the high jump, clearing 6-4 to beat all runner-up finishers by six inches. He also won the long jump, clearing 21-9 3/4, and the 55 meter dash at a time of 6.70. Mark Etienvre won the shot put 47-8 1/4 to complete the Rocketeer sweep in the field.
On the track the North boys had Carson Crump win the 600 at 1:31.05 and Connor Peterson win the mile at 4:49.30. Brady King was second in the 1,000 and Sam Bush was second in the 300.
The North Attleboro girls took first in each field event. Sydney O’Connor (4-08, high jump), Marissa Daley (14-7, long jump) and Sienna Newth (30-10 3/4, shot put) all earned top billing in the field. Daley also won the 55 meter hurdles and O’Connor won the 600 meter race while also placing second in the 55 hurdles. Also earning a top finish was Julia Simpson, placing first in the mile at 6:00.09, and the Rocketeer girls’ 800 relay team.
The Bombardier girls had top finishes from Emilia Smith, who took first in two events. Smith was first in the two mile (13:51.28) and the 1,000 (3:22.89). Rebecca Rainey took first in the 300 race and was a member of the Bombardiers’ first-place 1,600 relay team. In the 55 hurdles, Zanda Gjoni earned first with a time of 10.42.
Franklin sweeps King Philip
The King Philip boys fell 54-46 and the KP girls lost, 69-31, to Franklin.
The KP girls had two top finishes from Alex D’Amadio, winning the high jump at a 5-0 clearance and the 55 meters at a time of 7.62. Ella Lussier won the two mile with a time of 13:40.19 and Ali Gill won the 300 at 43.53.
The Warrior boys had three wins in the field from Degen Granese in the shot put (38-5 1/2), long jump (19-3 1/2) and high jump (5-10). Nathan Sylven won two distance races for KP, taking the 1,000 at 2:45.27 and the two-mile in 10:28.76. Luca Giardini won the 55 hurdles for the Warriors, crossing at 8.50.