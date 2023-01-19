BOSTON -- The Attleboro High boys indoor track and field team captured its third Hockomock League title in a row on Thursday night, defeating Franklin in a 52-48 score.
The 4x200 meters team of Peter DelPozzo, Michael Huntington, Jordan Rivera Silva and Adrian Rivera broke the 21-year old record in the event, clocking out at a 1:33.04 as the highlight of a big day for the program.
Going on to take first-place finishes in the events for the Bombardiers was DelPozzo in the 55 meter hurdles, finishing at 8.47. Rivera also won the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, two inches. Rivera Silva won the 300 meter race, with teammate Alex Vecchioli coming in second.
Winning the high jump was Sean O'Hara with a cleared height of 6-0. Attleboro's 4x400 relay team of Sean Kaswale, Austin Bowie, Vecchioli and Aaron Martin also placed first.
On the girls side, Attleboro's girls unit scored nine points in a 90-9 loss to Franklin.
Emilia Smith won the mile and Kacey Parker placed third in the event. Meghan Field took second in the two mile run for the Bombardier girls.
Bishop Feehan 73, Diman 18
NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls indoor track and field team cruised to a 73-18 win over Diman Vocational Thursday at Wheaton College.
The Shamrocks swept the top three events in six events, winning mile, two miles, 55 meter hurdles, 600 meters, 1,000 meters and shot put.
Winning the mile was Bridget Sutula in 5:27.28. She was trailed by Elaina Flood (6:37.00) and Avery Powers (7:01.85) in second and third, respectively. Eva Tynan won the two-mile at 13:24.31 with Christia Assi (13:29.62) and Avery Lawson (14:49.02) was second.
In the 55 hurdles, Meghan Chan placed first in 9.92. Brooke Serak finished second at 10.61 and Maddie Mullen took third in 10.94. The 600 meters went to Val Capalbo (1:43.06), and Lauren Augustyn won the 1,000 meters at 3:11.14.
Placing second and third, respectively, in the 600 was Izzy Graziano (1:44.08) and Molly Duignan (1:48.51). Behind Augustyn in the 1,000 meters was Erin Parkinson (3:55.60) and Madison Kelley (4:49.36) in second and third.
In the field Serak won the shot put, throwing a distance of 38-10. Anna Cinelli placed second (29-01) and Grace Gustafson (29-02) was third. Winning the long jump was Gigi Colleran at 15-02 1/2.
Gigi Colleran took second in the 300 meters with a time of 44.93 and placing third in the 300 was Morgan Arthurs at 48.36. Chan took third in the 55 dash at 8.15 and was second in the long jump with a cleared jump of 14-05.
The Shamrocks won both relays, taking the 4x200 at 1:59.22 and the 4x400 at 4:17.88.
The Shamrock girls (6-0) and will compete in the CCL Championship on Monday at Wheaton.
North Attleboro boys, girls battle Milford
BOSTON -- North Attleboro's boys unit defeated Milford 66.5-33.5, while the Rocketeers girl broke even against Milford in a 50-50 score
Nathan Shultz earned three wins, all tops in in the joint league meet. He clocked the fastest 55 meters time of 6.69, cleared 6-06 in the high jump and jumped 22-05 3/4 in the long jump to win each event. The Rocketeers also had first and second-place finishes in the long jump, 1,000 meters and 300 meters. Kyle Conroy won the long jump, Abraham Guir won the 55 meters, Brady King won the 1,000 meters and Sam Bush won the 300 meters. Connor Peterson also took first in the two mile, timing out at 11:01.51 to lead a sweep in the event.
On the girls side the Rocketeers, either side needed to sweep the relays in order to come out victorious, but a split in the relays led to the tie. Despite Milford winning 10 events the Rocketeers scored vital points in the runner-up and third-place spots. North had wins from Sydney O'Connor in the high jump with a cleared height of 4-08 and was followed by Caroline Folan and Megan Ladd to complete a sweep. Sienna Newth won the shot put (33-06 1/2) for the Rocketeers as well.
North had wins on the rack from Ellie Fournier's two mile time of 13:34.87 and Faith Wilder's 600 meters time of 2:06.43.