BOSTON -- The Attleboro High boys indoor track and field team captured its third Hockomock League title in a row on Thursday night, defeating Franklin in a 52-48 score.

The 4x200 meters team of Peter DelPozzo, Michael Huntington, Jordan Rivera Silva and Adrian Rivera broke the 21-year old record in the event, clocking out at a 1:33.04 as the highlight of a big day for the program.