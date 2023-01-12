NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls indoor track team cruised to a pair of wins on Thursday night at Wheaton College, defeating Tri-County Regional Vocational, 85-14, and toppling St. Paul, 88-8.

Against Tri-County, the Shamrocks swept the top three spots in six events. Leading the mile was Jill Olson in 5:57.92. Meghan Chan won the 55 meters (:08.05) and the 55 hurdles (:09.92).