NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls indoor track team cruised to a pair of wins on Thursday night at Wheaton College, defeating Tri-County Regional Vocational, 85-14, and toppling St. Paul, 88-8.
Against Tri-County, the Shamrocks swept the top three spots in six events. Leading the mile was Jill Olson in 5:57.92. Meghan Chan won the 55 meters (:08.05) and the 55 hurdles (:09.92).
Taking first in the 300 meters was Val Capalbo (44.37), Molly Duigana won the 600 (1:47.68), Eva Tynan took the 1,000 (3:44.48), Bridget Sutula won the two-mile (13:44.89) and Brooke Serak placed first in both the long jump (15-09 3/4) and the shot put (38-09).
The Shamrocks also took the 4x200 and the 4x400 relays. Winning the 200 relay was Gigi Colleran, Molly Duignan, Val Capalbo and Izzy Graziano at 1:51.59. Taking first in the 400 relay was the team of Kayla Sellers, Emma Fitzgerlad, Morgan Arthurs and Emily Roman at 4:41.14.
Averie Denelle won the high jump for Tri-County at 5-1.
Feehan’s Grace McCorry won the high jump against St. Paul at 4-6.
Attleboro splits with Milford
BOSTON — The Bombardier girls lost 62-38, but the Bombardier boys won 82-18 in their meet split.
Attleboro’s girls had a first-place finish from Emilia Smith in the two-mile, (PR 12:03.56), Kimberly Packard-Flores won the shot put (27-3 3/4) and the 4x400 team of Rebecca Rainey, Allie McNamara, Natalie Adema and Alexis Cincotta clocked a PR time of 4:37.55.
Rainey also won the high jump in 4-4.
Fairhaven 57, Seekonk 28
NEW BEDFORD — Seekonk’s Jill Audette won the 55 meters in 7.6 seconds while Sophia Bo won the 300 meters (50.2) and Kiley Halpin took the 600 (1:58.6). In the field, Seekonk’s Lauren Morales placed first in the shot put at 33-1.