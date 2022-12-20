NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High and Tri-County Regional Vocational indoor track and field teams both competed at Wheaton College Monday night in a MAC and CCL combined meet.
The Feehan girls defeated Southeastern Regional, winning 67.5-22.5, while the Bishop Feehan boys lost to Southeastern 54-45.
Bishop Feehan’s girls had several first-place finishes. Molly Duignan won the 300 meters (46.29). Megan Chan won the 55 meters (8.07), Val Capablo won the 1,000 meters (3:21.72) and Christia Assi placed first in the two-mile (13:18.28).
Going first and second in the 600 meters was Izzy Graziano (1:44.57) and Gigi Colleran (1:51.40), respectively. The Shamrock girls also won both relays, winning the 200 relay at 2:02.62 and the 400 relay at 4:16.98.
The Shamrock girls also had a sweep in the mile with Lauren Augustyn winning in 5:38.79. Bridget Sutula (6:01.04) was second and Jillian Olson (6:05.76) was third.
Feehan’s boys had wins from Connor McHale in the 55 meters (7.03), Lucas Ribeiro (55 hurdles, 8.49), Sean Callaghan (300, 39.06), Andrew Smith (600, 1:29.86) and Noah Gomes D’Sa (mile, 4:50.68).
Jake Gosselin won the shot put for the Shamrock boys.
Tri-County’s boys defeated West Bridgewater, 59-36, while the girls lost to West Bridgewater 79-18.
Nicholas Lanci won the 55 dash for the Cougars in 7.58. He was also part of the 200 relay team that included Gideon Vazquez, Ian Pollock-Umana and Alex Echeverria, which took first. The Cougars’ boys team also had a first-place finish in the mile, with Marty McCrave at 5:12.
The Cougar girls were led by Audrey Weishaar’s winning time of 6:48 in the mile. She also took second in the 1,000 at 3:57. Evie Brunnenmeyer placed second in the 55 hurdles at 10.82. Ava Cavallaro ran a 55 dash of 8.30, placing third.