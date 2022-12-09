BOSTON — The area’s high school Hockomock League indoor track and field teams opened their seasons Thursday night in a series of dual meets at the Boston Landing Track and Field Complex.
Attleboro faced Taunton, with the Bombardier girls winning by a score of 54-46 while the Attleboro boys won by a score of 64-31.
Rebecca Rainey won the high jump (4-08) with Allie McNamara second (4-04). The Bombardier swept the top three spots in the shot put with Kimberly Packard-Flores (26-02), Arianna Amaral (25-01 1/4) and Ella Blaisdel (23-05 1/2).
Emiliana Smith took the two-mile in 12:56.10 for AHS and Zenda Gjoni won the 55 meter hurdles in 10.64.
Lindsey Anastasia won the 55 meters (8.08) and Alexis Cincotta won the 600 meters in 1:57.74 with Allie McNamara second (2:01.58).
Rebecca Rainey (300 meters, 48.95), Madison Fuscaldo (mile, 6:32.25) and Adema McNamara (1,600 meters, 4:43.56) all took second places. Attleboro won the 800 relay in 2:00.19.
The Attleboro boys swept the long jump and had a shared first-place finish in the high jump. Both Sean O’Hara-Oulette and Jake Stromfors cleared 5-08 in the high jump. Adrian Rivera (19-0 3/4), Josh Codella (18-11) and Jordan Rivera-Silva (18-10 3/4) went first, second and third in the long jump. Rivera also won the 55 meters (6.98).
Peter DelPozzo won the 55 meter hurdles, finishing at a time of 8.68 to beat teammate O’Hara-Outlette in second at 8.88. The Bombardier boys went on to take second in the 1,000 meters (Nicholas Graber, 2:59.52), 300 meters (Jordan Rivera-Silva, 36.57) and Michael Jennison (mile, 5:02.89). The lone sweep of the night on the track for the AHS boys was in the 600 meters, with Jacob Blazek (1:31.67), Sean Kaswale (1:32.68) and Austin Bowie (1:33.53) going first, second and third. Attleboro took the top spot in the 1,600 relays at 3:42.66.
Foxboro sweeps Sharon
The Foxboro girls posted a 62-35 win while the Warrior boys also came home victorious, winning 54-40.
Foxboro was led by a clean sweep in the high jump, with Chloe Davies (4-10), Ella Campebell (4-10) and Kiley Osbourne (4-06). The Warriors’ Delia Fitzgerald’s won the long jump (14-06 1/2) and Erin Haney’s took the shot put (22-11 1/4) with Ann Marie Janas second (20-07).
Foxboro’s girls won six events. Aine Fitzpatrick won the two-mile (13:36.40), Casey Dahl the 1,000 (3:35.75), Ella Campbell the 300 meters (46.77), Brooke Davies the mile (6:20.62), while the Warriors’ 1,600 meter relay squad (4:48.24) and 800 meter relay squad (2:02.08) also won.
The Foxboro boys swept the shot put, posting the dual best distance of 44-07 by Joe Flanagan with Harrison Keen second (35-09) and Nicholas Higgins third (27-02 1/2). Stephen Haney was second in the long jump at 18 feet.
Foxboro’s Chris Proulx (10:56.94) and Timmy Chase (11:10.22) went first and second in the two-mile, with Brayden Pace (3:16.02) and Trevor Palmer (3:17.77) doing the same in the 1,000 meters. Other wins for Foxboro came from Haney (600 meters, 1:33.71), Daniel O’Malley (300 meters, 37.60) and Brooks Stone (mile, 5:05.94).
North Attleboro drops pair
Franklin defeated the Rocketeer girls 79-21 while the North boys lost 59-36.
North’s Julia Simpson won the girls 1,000 meters in 3:34.51 and Katie Galgoczy placed first in the mile (6:07.87) with Grace Nobrega third (6:45.74).
Sydney O’Connor placed third in the 600 meters, with a time of 1:56.30.
The North Attleboro boys swept the top spots in all field events behind Nathan Shultz (high jump, 6-06), Kyle Conroy (long jump, 18-04 3/4) and Mark Etienvre (shot put, 50-04).
The Rocketeers then took first in two boys events, with Shultz winning the the 55 meters of 6.76 and Connor Peterson first in the 1,000 meters (2:48.29).
North’s Michael Simonian was second in the 300 meters (38.77) and Baxter Greene second in the mile with a time of 5:08.38.
King Philip sweeps Milford
The KP girls won 59-41 and the KP boys won 59-36.
The King Philip girls swept the long jump with a first, second and third place finish. Alex D’Amadio (15-11 1/2), Ali Gill (15-07) and Madeline Hill (14-05 1/4) were the top finishers for the Warrior girls. D’Amadio also took first in the high jump, clearing an even five feet to beat her teammate Gill’s second-place height of 4-10. In the shot put, Katherine O’Neil tossed the shot 32-02 for the win.
Madeline Hill took first in the girls 55 meter hurdles at a time of 9.98 and Leah Burke clocked a second-place time of 14:18.02 in the two mile run. Olivia Archambault (3:42.35), Ella Lussier (3:51.61) and Cheyanne Kelley (3:56.41) went first, second and third in the 1,000 meters. Gill took second in the 300 meters in 43.65.
The KP 800 meters relay squad won in 2:08.59.
King Philip’s boys swept two events — the high jump with Dylan Woods (5-10), Degen Granese (5-08) and Keagan Fletcher (5-08) — as well as the 55 meter hurdles, courtesy of Luca Giardini (8.72), Kevin Smith (9.12) and Jack McKenna (10.09). Giardini won the 1,000 in 3:01.38.
Four more first-place finishes went to the Warriors with Pranav Srinivasan in the 600 meters (1:41.68), Nathan Gebhard in the 300 meters (38.99), Noah Lerner in the mile (5:19.37) and the 1,600 meter relay team in 3:45.03.
KP’s Degen Granese won the shot put (36-11 1/2) and long jump (19-09 1/4).
Mansfield dumps Stoughton
The Mansfield girls won 51-45 while the Mansfield boys rolled, 65-29.
Chloe Guthrie placed first in both the long jump (15-10 3/4) and the 55 meters dash (7.53). Other Hornets’ winners were Caitlin Garrahy (shot put, 31-09, Anna Moore (two-mile, 12:50.02), Elyssa Buchanan (55 meter hurdles, 9.34) and both the 1,600 and 800 meter relay teams earned first-place finishes.
Avery Hawthorne (4-10, high jump), Elizabeth Heavey (mile, 7:29.39), Sydney DiVasta (600 meters, 1:54.63), Alex Petorva (1,000 meters, 3:46.76) and Guthrie (55 meter hurdles, 7.53) all finished as runner-up in their respective events.
For the Hornet boys, Even Thevenot captured the long jump in 19-09 3/4, Grady Sullivan won the 600 meters (1:28.16), Evan Rawlings took the 55 meter hurdelss (8.36) and Myles Brown won the 55 meters (6.89).
Mansfield also took the 1,600 meter relay (3:41.11), the mile (Marco Geminiani, 5:00.84), the 1,000 (Talon Johnson, 2:54.11) and the shot put (Ayden Agbasi, (40-06 1/2)