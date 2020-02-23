BOSTON — King Philip Regional High senior Michael Griffin successfully defended his MIAA State Championship Meet title in the mile, and in record time no less.
Griffin, already the Hockomock League and MIAA Division 2 indoor champion this season, captured first place in the mile in 4:13.55 at the Reggie Lewis Center Saturday, for a four-second winning margin over his arch-rival from Franklin High, Tyler Brogan (4:17.7)
Griffin erased the previous King Philip record by one second and shaved three seconds off of his 4:16 time in winning the Division 2 Meet title a week ago on the same surface. Foxboro High’s Ryan Proulx placed 11th in the event with a time of 4:28.92.
The University of Tennessee-bound Griffin will next be participating at the the New Balance Indoor Nationals meet in New York City on March 13. Griffin has qualified for the championship division in the mile and will also be running as a member of the Warriors’ distance medley relay team.
Griffin’s running mate at KP, senior Mike Norberg will be at The Armory in New York as well in the Emerging Elite Division. Norberg finished third in the state two-mile in a time of 9:25.40, 10 seconds off of the winning pace of Concord-Carlisle’s Will Chaffin.
Griffin and Norberg helped coach Scott Kramer’s Warriors finish ninth with 16 points as the Hockomock League made a strong top 10 showing with Stoughton finishing sixth and Franklin seventh.
In the girls’ 1,000 meters, Isabella Pietrasiewicz of Norton took fourth place in 2:57.67. She was edged for third by Sonja Nagle of Brookline who had a time of 2:55.7, but qualified for the New England Championship Meet Saturday in Boston.
Mansfield High’s Amanda Buckley rewrote the Hornet long jump record at 17-feet, 6 1/2 inches.
The Norton girls’ 4x400 relay team of senior Kylie Dion, sophomore Lindsay Bingel freshman Ali Murpy and Pietrasiewicz rewrote the Lancer record in 4:11.97.
North Attleboro’s best showing was the 4x200 relay team of senior Lily Wetherebee with a trio of juniors, Kailey Lockavitch, Tess Collins and Emily Nardelli which placed seventh.
Attleboro’s lone representative, senior shot putter Ethan Crosby, tossed 46-4 3/4 for a top-20 finish. Also in the top 20 of was Mansfield’s Andrew Williams in the high jump (6-4) while Norton’s Paul Wisnaskas cleared 20-2 3/4 in the long jump.
MIAA State Championship Track and Field Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
King Philip placements: Boys — Mile 1-Michael Griffin 4:12.55; Two mile 3-Michael Norberg 9:25.40.
Norton placements: Boys — Long jump 17-Paul Wisnaskas 20-2 3/4; Girls — 1,000 4-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 2:57.67; 4x400 relay 17-Lindsey Bingel, Pietrasiewicz, Kylie Dion, Ali Murphy, 4:11.97; Long jump 16-Heather Kurland 16-7 1/2.
North Attleboro placements: Girls — 2X200 relay 7-Tess Colllins, Emily Nardelli, Kailey Lochavitch, Lily Wetherbee 1:46.87; High jump 22-Cassidy Becker 5-2.
Mansfield placement: Boys -- High jump 13-Andrew Williams 6-4; Girls — Long jump 7-Anna Buckley 17-6 1/2.
Attleboro placement: Boys — Shot put 19-Ethan Crosby 46-4 3/4.
Dighton-Rehoboth placement: Boys — 4x200 relay 11-Brodie Jacques, Miguel Gardia, Henrix Pray and Jaren Raymos 1:33.99.
Foxboro placement: Boys — Mile 11-Ryan Proulx 4:28.92.
Bishop Feehan placement: Girls — 1,000 14-Amelia Mignacca 3:05.99.
