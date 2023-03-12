tsc-spt-TF-North-Shultz2
North Attleboro High's Nathan Shultz, shown competing at last month's Meet of Champions in Boston, placed 11th in the high jump at Saturday's New Balance Indoor National Championship in Boston.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

BOSTON -- The New Balance Indoor National Championship over the weekend capped the indoor season for a number of area high school track and field athletes.

Bishop Feehan, Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and North Attleboro all were in the mix at the nationals at the TRACK at New Balance.