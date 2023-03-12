BOSTON -- The New Balance Indoor National Championship over the weekend capped the indoor season for a number of area high school track and field athletes.
Bishop Feehan, Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and North Attleboro all were in the mix at the nationals at the TRACK at New Balance.
The Rocketeers had one entrant in Nathan Shultz. The state champion took 11th in the high jump for North Attleboro, clearing 6 feet, 5 inches on Saturday.
Bishop Feehan had Val Capalbo compete in the 400 meters, finishing with a 69th best time of 1:02.29. She competed on Friday in the preliminary race.
On Saturday, Brooke Serak competed in the shot put for the Shamrocks and placed ninth as the only sophomore in the event, throwing 12.07 meters.
Jordan Rivera-Silva competed for Attleboro, running in the 200 meters on Saturday and had a 72nd-place finish with a time of 22.96 in the preliminary race.
Mansfield had several entrants in the Nationals meet and came out with a new school record from Abigail Scott on Saturday. Her time of 7.91 in the 60 meters was 35th-best in the Rising Stars event. Teammate Chloe Guthrie was an entrant in the event as well, but did not start.
In the relays, Mansfield took 52nd (1:44.04) in the boys' 4x200 meters Rising Stars race and was 16th (3:41.41) in the boys' 1,600 meters Rising Stars sprint medley. The Hornets also finished 48th in the girls' 4x200 meter Rising Stars race at 1:48.23. All events were on Friday.
Norton's Jillian Strynar clocked a 7.76 in the 60 meters championship prelims, but did not qualify for the final. Strynar also races in the 200 meters Rising Stars event, and placed 83rd in prelims with a time of 26.07. Teammate Ali Murphy finished 43rd in the 200 meters championship preliminary race a day after racing in Friday's 400 meters prelims. She finished 48th in the 400 prelims with a time of 58.48.
Norton ran in the 4x200 Rising Stars relay on Friday, finishing at 1:50.77 for 72nd. In the 1,600 spring medley, the Lancers had their best finish of Nationals, placing fourth with a time of 4:14.40
Norton's Shea Podbelski ran in the 800 meters Rising Stars race Saturday with a time of 2:23.18 for 39th. Zoe Santos was the Lancers' lone field entrant, clearing 1.48 meters in the high jump Rising Stars event to tie for 20th. Andrew McConnell competed in two events on Thursday, placing 47th (9:17.43) in the 3,000 meters Rising Stars race, and finishing in 9:59.50 for 49th in the two-mile Rising Stars event.
Lancers' freshman Michael Raneri competed in the freshman long jump, clearing 6.05 meters to place seventh.