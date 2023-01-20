BOSTON — The Mansfield High boys track and field team defeated Sharon High on Thursday, winning 74-25 to claim the Hockomock League Davenport Division crown with a 5-0 record.
The division win is the first for the program since moving from the Kelley-Rex Division. The Hornets swept the shot put and the 55 meters, and won both relay races.
Aydem Agbasi tossed a personal record of 44-10 3/4 in winning the shot put, followed by Billy Gardner and Dan Mintz.
Myles Brown took first In the 55 meters (6.76) with Nate Kablik in second and Sirius Li in third. The 4x200 relay team of Brown, Nolan Clarke, Sirius Li and Kablik ran a season-best of 1:35.89 to win.
The 4x400 team of Evan Rawlings, Troy Penney, Talon Johnson and Grady Sullivan also ran a season-best of 3:35.85.
The Hornets’ Colby Ouersher won the mile and Joey Federline won the two-mile with a sub-11 minute time of 10:58.15. Talon Johnson (1,000 meters, 2:40.46), Troy Penney (600 merters, 1:29) and Sullivan (300 meters, personal best 37.26) all took first-place finishes.
Even Thevenot won the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 11 1/2.
On the girls side, the Mansfield won, 74-24. The Hornets swept the top-three in three events to close the season with a second-place finish in the Davenport Division.
Caitlin Garrahy took first in the shot put with a toss of 33-07 1/4, leading Juliana Machado and Jocelyn Saba in second and third. The Hornets swept in the 55 meters with Abigail Scott’s leading time of 7.55, edging Guthrie’s 7.58 second-place time.
Guthrie took first in the long jump at 15-10. She was also the final leg in the 4x200 relay, which won in 1:48.54.
Olivia Barry placed first in the 300 meters (46.55) followed by Brooke Penney and Alex Leman. Avery Hawthorne (600 meters, 1:50.11), Norah Puelo (1,000 meters, 3:23.01), Elyssa Buchanan (55 hurdles, 9.47), Alex Petrova (mile, 6:09.78) and Anna Moore (two mile, 12:10.00) all took first-place finishes.
Elyssa Buchanan won the high jump at 4-08. Avery Hawthrone placed second.
Tri-County swept by Southeastern
NORTON — Tri-County boys and girls squads both fell to Southeastern Regional Thursday night with the boys losing 84-16 and the girls losing 63-25 in the final MAC CCL combo conference meet of the regular season at Wheaton College.
Marty McCrave won the two-mile in a school record of 10:58 to qualify for the Division 5 state championship. Jonah Yeaton took third in the 55 dash at 7.39 and Nicholas Lanci placed fifth with a 7.64.
Devin Leber placed second in the high jump at 5-10.
Ava Cavallaro won the 55 meters for the Cougar girls, timing out with a new school record of 8.09. Cavallaro also took fourth-place in the long jump. Audrey Weishaar won the two-mile for Tri-County at 14:07, winning by a 1:30 margin.
Averie Denelle also set a school record, winning the 55 meter hurdles in 10.62, and took second in the long jump with another school record of 14-0. Evie Brunnenmeyer set the third school record of the day for the Tri-County girls, finishing the 600 meters at 2:01 for third .
Both teams go back to Wheaton on Monday in the MAC CCL Championship Meet.
Feehan boys roll past Diman
NORTON — The Bishop Feehan boys cruised to a win over Diman Vocational, winning 79-20 at Wheaton College.
The Shamrocks’ Connor McHale had a hand in three wins, placing first in the 300 meters (37.80), the long jump (19-11) and was the final leg in the winning 4x400 relay (3:45.49).
Adam Johnson was the leading leg of the 4x400 relat and won the mile at 5:15.01. Sean Callaghan was also part of the 4x400 relay and won the 600 meters, finishing at 1:29.26.
Nolan Reilly, Krishiv Kapadia, Mecca Thomas and Matt Shaw won the 4x200 relay at 1:40.72. Lucas Ribeiro (55 meter hurdles, 8.89), Noah Gomes D’Sa (1,000 meters, 2:47.69) and Alex Calo (two mile, 11:07.99) all won events on the rack.
Aakash Deshpande won the high jump at 5-2. Steve Corrigan won the shot put with a toss of 36-01 1/2..
