BOSTON — The Mansfield High boys track and field team defeated Sharon High on Thursday, winning 74-25 to claim the Hockomock League Davenport Division crown with a 5-0 record.

The division win is the first for the program since moving from the Kelley-Rex Division. The Hornets swept the shot put and the 55 meters, and won both relay races.

