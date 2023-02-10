BOSTON — The Hockomock League Championship was held in Boston Thursday night, with Mansfield High taking the boys’ crown to cap the league season at The Track at New Balance.
The Mansfield boys scored a meet-high 88 points. North Attleboro finished second with 70 points, Attleboro was fifth (47), King Philip tied for seventh (35) and Foxboro finished 10th (32).
“Tonight was a big win for our program and one that our coaching staff is very proud of,” Mansfield coach Kevin Butera said. “Our seniors, our leadership and our performances from our captains were fantastic this season, but especially (Thursday night.)
Mansfield had a personal record from Evan Rawlings in the 55-meter hurdles, finishing in second at 8.14. Teammate Myles Brown was second ( 6.69), Nate Kablik (fourth, 6.77) and Sirius Li (sixth, 6.81).
The Hornets’ Grady Sullivan won the 600 meters in 1:25.67, with teammate Troy Penney seventh. Mansfield’s Talon Johnson was second in the 1,000 meters in 2:40.89 and Ben Grella placed third in the mile at 4:51.70.
In the relays, Mansfield took first with a strong finish in the 4x200 as Myles Brown, Jack Reed, Nolan Clarke and Kablik, who were seeded fifth entering the meet, ran a PR of 1:33.40. The Hornets took second in both the 4x400 and 4x800.
“The big thing our team relay harps on for our success is the relays,” Butera said. “We again made sure we could run three strong relays, and the boys really rose to the occasion.”
In the field for Mansfield Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. was fifth in the long jump, clearing 19-10, and Ayden Agbasi placed third in the shot put with a toss of 43-5 1/4.
The Rocketeers’ Nathan Shultz edged Mansfield’s Brown in the 55 hurdles, winning in 6.68, with teammate Abraham Guir fifth at 6.79.
Shultz also won the high jump (6-3) and the long jump (22-3). Guir placed fourth in the 300 meters (37.13).
In the distance races, North’s Connor Peterson won the 1,000 (2:43.57) while the Rocketeers were fourth in the 4x400 relay. Mark Etienvre again won the shot put, throwing a league-best 49-11.
The Bombardiers were led by Jordan Rivera-Silva’s second-place time in the 300 meters at 35.61. Rivera-Silva was also part of Attleboro’s second-place 4x200 relay team, and Alex Vecchioli was a member of Attleboro’s third-place 4x400 squad while the Bombardiers finished third in the 4x800.
Jacob Blazek placed fifth in the 600 for Attleboro at 1:28.03.
Attleboro’s Jake Stromfors took fourth-place in the high jump at 5-11 and Adrian Rivera was fourth in the long jump at 20-6 3/4.
King Philip’s Kevin Smith was third in the 55 hurdles at 8.18 and Luca Giardini took fifth, coming across at 8.46. Giardini and Smith were part of the Warriors’ fifth-place 4x400 relay team at 3:43. 13. Nathan Slyven ran a 10:13.41 for third in the two-mile.
Dylan Woods posted KP’s best finish in the field, clearing 6-01 for third in the high jump.
Stephen Haney had the highest finish for Foxboro, going fourth in the 600 meters (1:27.58) while Chris Prolux was fifth in the mile (4:53.13) . North’s Joe Flanagan was second in the shot put with a toss of 45-10 3/4.
The Mansfield girls led all area teams with a third-place finish, scoring 61 points behind Franklin, which won with 115.50 points.
King Philip scored 42 points for fifth, North Attleboro was ninth (20.50), Attleboro 11th (16) and Foxboro 12th (15.50).
Mansfield’s Abigail Scott was a double-winner, taking the 55 dash (7.32) and running the opening leg of Mansfield’s winning 4x200 relay at 1:47.15. Joining her were Meghan Driscoll, Elyssa Buchanan and Chloe Guthrie.
Buchanan placed fourth in the 55 hurdles at 9.28 with Guthrie fifth in the 55 dash at 7.47. Guthrie was also fourth in the long jump (16-8)
The Hornets were fourth in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Anna Moore was third in the two-mile (12:34.24) and Norah Puelo was fifth in the 1,000 (3:20.69). Both also ran in the 4x800. Caitlin Garrahy closed out league competition strong with a third-place throw in the shot put of 33-10 3/4.
Ali Gill’s pair of third-place finishes in the 55 dash (7.46) and the 300 meters (43.29) paced King Philp. Gill was also the third leg of KP’s fifth-place 4x200 relay team, crossing at 1:50.70.
Alex D’Amadio, who ran the last leg of the 4x200, was second in the 300 meters (42.32) and second in the long jump (17-2). Katherine O’Neil finished fifth in the shot put 33-2.
North Attleboro’s Julia Simpson finished fourth in the 1,000 meters at 3:14.25. She was also a member of North’s third-place 4x800 relay, running the third leg to help the team finish at 11:04.25.
The Rocketeers’ Sydney O’Connor cleared 4-09 in the high jump, tying for fourth.
The highest scoring position for Attleboro came from Emilia Smith in the two-mile, finishing second with a new personal record of 11:58.36.
Foxboro had a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay with Caroline Bass, Ella Campbell, Casey Dahl and Brooke Davies clocking in at 4:31.86. Chloe Davies tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 4-9.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.