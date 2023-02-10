tsc-spt-TF-MansfieldTeam-HockChampionships
The Mansfield High boys indoor track and field team poses after winning the 2022-23 Hockomock League Indoor Track and Field Championship Thursday night in Boston.

 Kevin Butera Photo

BOSTON — The Hockomock League Championship was held in Boston Thursday night, with Mansfield High taking both the boys’ and girls’ crowns to cap the league season at The Track at New Balance.

The Mansfield boys scored a meet-high 88 points. North Attleboro finished second with 70 points, Attleboro was fifth (47), King Philip tied for seventh (35) and Foxboro finished 10th (32).

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.