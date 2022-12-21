BOSTON — Hockomock League indoor track squads from North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Attleboro and King Philip were back in action on Tuesday night, competing in dual meets at the New Balance Indoor facility.
On the boys side, Taunton and North Attleboro battled to a 50-50 tie.
North’s Nathan Shultz again took the top spot in the 55-meter dash, finishing in 6.68. Shultz then took the 300 meters, finishing at a time of 37.53, and won the high jump at a league-leading 6-2.
Connor Peteson won the mile in 4:52.85 and Brady King also won the two-mile (11:08.50) while the Rocketeers’ 4x400 relay team placed first in 3:51.33.
Mark Etienvre threw the shot 50-05 to win the dual and lead all league competition.
The Mansfield boys won a tight contest, beating Oliver Ames 53-46.
Grady Sullivan timed a personal best in the 300 meters, finishing at 37.52. He then went on to anchor the winning 400 relay team with a split time of 51.48, helping the group finish at 3:37.17 — the fastest time in the Hockomock League.
Myles Brown won the 55 meters in 6.77. He also was the leading leg of Mansfield’s winning 200 relay team — which qualified for the state meet at a time of 1:36.75.
Ayden Agbasi had a strong showing in the shot put, throwing a personal-best distance of 42-4 to win. Dan Mintz placed third with a PR of his own at 38 feet, one inch.
Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. won the long jump, clearing a distance of 19-4. He was also second in the 55 meters with a PR time of 6.89.
The Foxboro boys defeated Stoughton at a score of 54-45.
Daniel O’Malley won the 55 meters in 6.91 and placed first in the 300 meters in 37.96.
Timmy Chase clocked in at a time of 1:36.86 in the 600 meters for first. Eamonn Kelly and Trevor Palmer were stride for stride in the 1,000 race, finishing at 3:01.50 and 3:01.66 in first and second, respectively.
Foxboro’s Chris Prolux took the mile in 5:24.27 and Brayden Price won the two-mile in 12:02.23.
Attleboro’s boys defeated King Philip, 68-32 as Adrian Rivera of Attleboro won the 55 meters in 7.01, and the long jump at 19-113/4. Jordan Rivera-Silva led all Hockomock League teams in the 300 meters at 36.74 for Attleboro. Nicholas Graber took first in the 600 meters for the Bombardiers, finishing at a time of 1:31.80.
Nate Sylvan won the 1,000 meters for King Philip, finishing in 2:46.11. He also won the mile, finishing in 4:56.69. Jeff Hudon won the two-mile for Attleboro at 11:16.54 and Peter DealPozo won the 55 hurdles for the Bomardiers, clocking in at 8.53.
For relays, Attleboro won both the 200 (1:37.52) and 400 (3:40.89).
Attleboro won the high jump off Sean O’Hara-Oullette’s jump of 6-2. Degen Granese was first in the shot put with a toss of 40-07.
GIRLS
North Attleboro’s girls edged out Taunton in a 50-49 dual win.
Earning meet wins for the Rocketeers was Chidera Agbanari in the 55 dash, finishing at a time of 7.97. Julia Simpson won the 1,000 meters at 3:21.59 and the 200 meter relay team clocked a time of 1:57.09 to beat Taunton.
In the field North Attleboro was led by Megan Ladd’s high jump of 4-08 and Marissa Daley’s long jump of 13-11 1/4. The Rocketeers also won the shot put with a toss of 30-04 by Sienna Newth.
Oliver Ames defeated Mansfield, 56-43.
Mansfield’s Chloe Guthrie won the 55 meters, finishing at a time of 7.57 that puts her third quickest in the league, and won the long jump with a distance of 15-02 1/4. Elyssa Buchanan won the 55 hurdles, clocking in at 9.32 for fastest in the league, and also won the high jump with a cleared height of 4-10.
The Hornets’ 200 rela6y team also clocked a time that puts them fastest in the league at 1:52.08, roughly a second quicker than Oliver Ames. In the field Caitlin Garrahy won the shot put with a toss of 31-05 3/4.
Foxboro’s girls team lost to Stoughton in a 58-42 score.
Brooke Davies won the 1,000 meters for the Warriors at a time of 3:21.68 and Casey Dahl won the mile and two mile for Foxboro.The Warriors’ 400 relay team was third quickest in the league and beat Stoughton’s at a time of 4:38.70.
King Philip’s girls beat Attleboro 63-37 as Sarah Glaser won the 55 meters at a time of 7.92, Alex D’Amadio won the 300 at 43.86, the long jump at 15-08 1/4 and the high jump at 4-10. Ali Gill won the 600 at 1:52.88 and Leah Burke won the two mile at 13:36.18 — all for King Philip. The Warriors also won the 55 meter hurdles with Madeline Hill’s time of 9.74 and the 200 meter relay at 1:55.51.
Attleboro’s Kylee Browning won the 1,000 at a time of 3:33.23. Emilia Smith also earned a win for Attleboro, finishing the mile at a time of 5:48.09. The Bombardier girls won the 400 relay at 4:39.71.
King Philip also won the shot put with Katherine O’Neil’s toss of 32-01.