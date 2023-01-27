BOSTON — The Norton High indoor track and field teams clinched the TVL Small Division with a pair of wins over Dedham High on Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Lancer girls defeated the Marauders 49-46 to clinch the Small Division title and the Lancer boys won 61-33 to win the Small Division crown.
Taking first-place finishes for Norton’s girls included two-time winner Jillian Strynar, winning the 55-meter dash (7.32) and the 300 meters (42.60).
Also finishing in the top spot for Norton was Zoe Santos in the high jump (5-0), Shaylee Owens in the 55 hurdles (9.52), Emma Wisnaskas in the mile (5:43.65) and Carly Goodwin in the 600 meters (1:57.71). Liana Danubio had three third-place finishes, taking third in the high jump, 55 hurdles and 300 meter race.
The Noron boys had first-place finishes in the long jump from Matt Cropley (18-10 3/4), Jake Bratt in the 55 dash (7.22), Michael Katsikis in the mile (4:57.60), Sean Parham in the 1,000 meters (2:50.57), Camden Lerner in the 300 meters (37.68).
The Lancer boys also rounded out sweeps in the 55 dash, the mile, 1,000 meters and 300 meters. Also pacing first was the 4x400 relay team of Jake Ollerhead, Cam Johnson, Jake Antosca and Lerner. The tandem finished with a time of 3:41.62.