BOSTON -- The Norton High indoor track teams swept Dover-Sherborn High in the boys and girls meets on Wednesday night at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Lancer boys won 62-33 while the Norton girls romped 61-34.
For the Norton boys, Jake Bratt won the high jump at 5-6 while Michael Raneri took second at 5-4. Sean Nichols was second in the shot put at 36-10 3/4.
Matt Cropley took first in the 55 hurdles (9.09) and in the 55 meters (6.96). Andrew McConnell won the mile with a time or 4:45.87 and also won the 1,000 meters at 2:46.89. Camden Lerner (300, 37.58) and Michael Katsikis (two mile, 10:49.16) also won for Norton.
The Lancer boys swept the long jump. Matt Cropley won at 19-4 1/2, Raneri was second at 19-3 and Michael Salvati placed third (16-5). Norton's boys 400 relay squad placed first in 3:49.22.
Shaylee Owens won three events for the Norton girls, taking the high jump (4-4), long jump (14-11 1/4) and 55 meter hurdles (9.61). Shea Podbelski won two events, taking first in the 1,000 meters (3:11.37) and the mile (5:20.18). Aly Murphy also won two events, winning the 55 dash at 7.39 and the 300 meters at 43.23.
The Lancers went on to take second and third as well in the 300 meters as Jillian Strynar (44.71) and Phoebe Gesner (50.42) followed Murphy. Strynar was second in the 55 meters (7.41).
Molly Carter was second in the shot put (22-11) and Jill Strynar was second in the long jump (14-8 1/2).