NORTON — The Norton High girls indoor track team demolished Millis High, 76-9, on Wednesday night, at Wheaton College, sweeping the top three spots in five events.
The Lancers swept the long jump, the 55-meter hurdles, 55-meter dash, the mile and 1,000 meters.
Taking first in the long jump was Jillian Strynar, clearing 15-4 1/2. She was followed by Zoe Santos (14-4 1/2) and Julia Mulvaney (14-1 1/4).
Norton also swept the 55 hurdles with Liana Danubio winning in 10.01. She was followed by Callie Doyle (10.47) and Ava Scagnoli (10.82) in second and third. In the 55 dash, Strynar won in 7.37 and was followed by Ali Murphy (7.40) and Phoebe Gesner (8.15).
Sienna Pietrasiewicz won the mile (6:06.41). Taking second was Ellison Leo (6:38.04) and in third was Lauren LaFrancois (6:42.85). In the 1,000 race Emma Wisnaskas led all at 3:22.20, and was followed by Madeline Shea (3:22.80) and Brooke Dennett (3:35.91) in second and third.
The Lancers went 1-2 in the 300 meters with Danubio winning in 48.82 and Gesner second in 50.25. The Lancers also took first in the 600 meters from Carly Goodwin, finishing at 1:55.48. Kiera Dooley also took third in the 600 at 2:06.25.
In the relays, Norton won the 4x400 at a time of 4:13.88. Santos, Strynar, Murphy and Podbelski teamed up for the New Balance National Indoors Rising Stars qualifying time.
The Lancers took the high jump behind Santos at 4-10. Olivia Marsolais placed second in the event, clearing an even four feet. In the shot put Shaylee Owens tossed a distance of 24-3 1/2 for second overall.