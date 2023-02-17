BOSTON — The Norton High indoor track teams continued their success at the MIAA Division 5 indoor track and field state championships held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center Thursday, breaking meet records and sending several top finishers on to the Meet of Champions, where the top three finishers from divisionals will compete.
The Norton girls scored 67 points to take second place behind Weston at 71 while the Norton boys placed fifth with 27 points.
Seniors Shea Podbelski, Ali Murphy and junior Jillian Strynar again were critical point scorers for Norton’s girls. Strynar raced to a Division 5 meet record in the 55 meters, clocking in at 7.17 seconds, and took second in the 300 meters at 41.81 while Murphy placed second in the 55 meters at 7.30, and defended her 300 meters state title with a winning time of 40.71. Strynar and Murphy combined for 36 points for the Lancers
Podbelski placed first in both the 1,000 meters (3:04.54) and the mile (5:16.73). She also ran the opening leg of the second-place 4x400 relay team, finishing at 4:13.67.
On the boys end, Norton had a first-place finish in the long jump by Matt Cropley as he narrowly edged out teammate Michael Raneri, who cleared 20-3 for second place
Andrew McConnell broke his own school record in the mile with a time of 4:25.91 to put him in the Meet of Champions.
Seekonk also competed in Division 5 with the girls scoring 13 points for a 14th-place finish. Seekonk’s scoring came from Jillian Audette’s time of 7.52 to place fourth in the 55 meter dash and from Lauren Morales’ second-place toss in the shot put of 35-09 1/2.
The Seekonk boys placed 17th with nine points. The Warriors had an eighth-place finish in the 4x200 relay, clocking a time of 1:37.89 with Darren Romani, Brett Mello, Edward Hindle and Maddox Bo.
Bo took fifth in the long jump, clearing 19-11. Josh Troiano, threw 46-06 3/4 for fifth in the shot put.
Division 4
Foxboro’s Stephen Haney finished the Division 4 meet strong, placing fourth in the 600 meter with a time of 1:26.85. In the field Joe Flanagan placed second in the shot put, throwing a distance of 46-06.
Daniel O’Malley placed sixth in the 55 meter hurdles at 8.19 for Foxboro, which finishe 13th with 16 points.
The Foxboro girls scored just three points, finishing tied for 26th. The Warriors had a two-point finish from the 4x800 relay team, placing seventh. The group of Caroline Bass, Ella Campbell, Casey Dahl and Brooke Davies all helped contribute to the 10:39.23 time.
Also competing in the the high jump was Davies, placing eighth with a height of 4-10.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s boys had several competitors, but only one earned points. Destin Michener tossed the shot put 46-00 3/4, placing third.
Michener helped earn six points for D-R, which was the final tally for the team. The Falcons tied for 24th.
The D-R girls had similar success at the state meet, scoring all of their points in the field. Ryann Welzel and Madelyn Kelley took sixth and seventh in the shot put, scoring a combined five points to put D-R tied for 21st.
Welzel tossed the shot 32-03 1/4 and Kelley threw 31-01 1/2.