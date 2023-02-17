2023-02-18-tsc-spt-norton-girls-indoor-track-team

Members of the Norton High girls indoor track team show off their trophy for finishing second at the MIAA Division 5 indoor track and field state championships held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center Thursday.

BOSTON — The Norton High indoor track teams continued their success at the MIAA Division 5 indoor track and field state championships held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center Thursday, breaking meet records and sending several top finishers on to the Meet of Champions, where the top three finishers from divisionals will compete.

The Norton girls scored 67 points to take second place behind Weston at 71 while the Norton boys placed fifth with 27 points.