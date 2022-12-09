BOSTON — Norton High’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams rolled to wins on Friday night over Medway High, with the Lancer boys cruising, 67-28, and the Norton girls winning, 54-41, at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Norton boys swept the shot put and the long jump. Sean Nichols won the shot (33-06) with Ian Riviere (32-02) and Stephen Collins (31-05) following.
Matt Cropley (19-01 1/2) won the long jump followed by teammates Michael Raneri (18-08 1/2) and Lucas Habib (17-09 1/2).
Jake Bratt (high jump, 5-10), Sean Parham (mile, 4:48.05), Jacob Ollerhead (600 meters, 1:32.99), Camden Lerner (300 meters, 38.48), Andrew McConell (two-mile, 10:00.81 for a new school record) and Cropley (55 meter hurdles, 9.51) all took home first-place finishes for the Lancer boys.
Norton’s 4x400 relay team of Ollerhead, Cameron Johnson, McConnell and Lerner also took first with a tandem time of 3:49.32.
On the girls side, Norton’s Ali Murphy won the 300 meters with a New Balance Nationals qualifying time of 41.68, with Jillian Strynar (43.41) and Phoebe Gesner (49.07) second and third.
In the mile, Emma Wisnaskas was first in 5:55.10. Madie Shea (6:05.98) and Erin Podbelski (6:23.73) finished second and third. Podbelski also took first in the two mile (12:01.97).
Norton’s Shaylee Owens won the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.69. Strynar ran a 55 meter dash of 7.41 to qualify for the New Balance Nationals with teammate Ali Murphy, who posted a 7.46.
Norton’s 4x400 relay team of Zoe Santos, Podbelski, Carly Goodwin and Wisnaskas placed first in 4:53.21.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.