BOSTON — Norton High’s boys and girls indoor track and field teams rolled to wins on Friday night over Medway High, with the Lancer boys cruising, 67-28, and the Norton girls winning, 54-41, at the Reggie Lewis Center.

The Norton boys swept the shot put and the long jump. Sean Nichols won the shot (33-06) with Ian Riviere (32-02) and Stephen Collins (31-05) following.

