Norton High’s Zoe Santos stands next to a marker showing her new school record high jump height of 5 feet, four inches at Tuesday’s Boston Holiday Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Center.

 Submitted photo

BOSTON — The Norton High indoor track team walked away from the Boston Holiday Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Center on Tuesday with a couple of medalists, new school record holders and New Balance National Indoor Championship qualifiers.

Indoor teams from Norton, Bishop Feehan, Foxboro and King Philip also competed at the meet, which featured teams from all throughout the region.

