BOSTON — The Norton High indoor track team walked away from the Boston Holiday Challenge at the Reggie Lewis Center on Tuesday with a couple of medalists, new school record holders and New Balance National Indoor Championship qualifiers.
Indoor teams from Norton, Bishop Feehan, Foxboro and King Philip also competed at the meet, which featured teams from all throughout the region.
Qualifying for the New Balance Indoor Championship from Norton were Michael Raneri along with Lancer girls Jillian Strynar and Zoe Santos. Raneri placed 22nd in the long jump at 19-04 1/2 while Strynar was seventh in the 300 meters with a time of 42.43, and she also qualified for the Rising Stars 200 meters. Santos beat the former school record height of 5-1 in the high jump, held by Danielle Whitman and Bekah Sargent.
Strynar added a first-place time of 7.24 in the 55-meter dash for a personal best.
In the girls pentathlon, Norton’s Shaylee Owens finished fourth with a cumulative score of 2,370 ppints. Shea Podbelski timed out in the mile at 5:19.77, sixth overall, and Stantos broke the school record in the high jump with a cleared height of 5-4.
Also breaking a school record was Andrew McConnell on the boys side, finishing second in the mile with a second-place time at 4:26.59 to break his own school record.
For Bishop Feehan, Lauren Augustyn won the two-mile in 11:33.72. Shamrock teammate Brooke Serak had a second-place finish in the shot put. Serak tossed the shot 37 feet, six inches.
The Feehan boys had a ninth-place finish from Noah Gomes D’Sa in the two mile race, timing out at 10:28.84, and Andrew Smith was 10th in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:41.23.
Foxboro’s Joe Flanagan placed fourth in the boys shot put, throwing a distance of 46-11. Chloe Davies placed 20th in the high jump with a height of 4-08.
King Philip had two top-10 finishers in the boys high jump. Finishing as the runner-up was Dylan Woods with a cleared height of six feet, with Keagan Fletcher in seventh at 5-10.
Katherine O’Neil took 10th in the girls shot put, throwing 32 feet for King Philip. The boys 4x800 meter relay team of Nate Sylven, Owen McKenzie, Pranav Srinivasan and Luca Giardini placed seventh in 9:14.65.
