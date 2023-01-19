NORTON — The Bishop Feehan High girls indoor track and field team cruised to a 73-18 win over Diman Vocational Thursday at Wheaton College.
The Shamrocks swept the top three events in six events, winning mile, two miles, 55 meter hurdles, 600 meters, 1,000 meters and shot put.
Winning the mile was Bridget Sutula in 5:27.28. She was trailed by Elaina Flood (6:37.00) and Avery Powers (7:01.85) in second and third, respectively. Eva Tynan won the two-mile at 13:24.31 with Christia Assi (13:29.62) and Avery Lawson (14:49.02) was second.
In the 55 hurdles, Meghan Chan placed first in 9.92. Brooke Serak finished second at 10.61 and Maddie Mullen took third in 10.94. The 600 meters went to Val Capalbo (1:43.06), and Lauren Augustyn won the 1,000 meters at 3:11.14.
Placing second and third, respectively, in the 600 was Izzy Graziano (1:44.08) and Molly Duignan (1:48.51). Behind Augustyn in the 1,000 meters was Erin Parkinson (3:55.60) and Madison Kelley (4:49.36) in second and third.
In the field Serak won the shot put, throwing a distance of 38-10. Anna Cinelli placed second (29-01) and Grace Gustafson (29-02) was third. Winning the long jump was Gigi Colleran at 15-02 1/2.
Gigi Colleran took second in the 300 meters with a time of 44.93 and placing third in the 300 was Morgan Arthurs at 48.36. Chan took third in the 55 dash at 8.15 and was second in the long jump with a cleared jump of 14-05.
The Shamrocks won both relays, taking the 4x200 at 1:59.22 and the 4x400 at 4:17.88.
The Shamrock girls (6-0) and will compete in the CCL Championship on Monday at Wheaton.